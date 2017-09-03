Nats' Cole, Marlins' Peters duel in Florida

Nationals 2, Marlins 2 (Box)

Washington's No. 9 prospect A.J. Cole tossed four hitless innings while walking one and striking out two. The 25-year-old right-hander bounced back from a pair of disappointing starts to open the spring, lowering his ERA to 7.27 with the gem. Miami's starter, No. 5 prospect Dillon Peters, responded with three no-hit innings, walking one and fanning one in his first Grapefruit League start. Prior to Thursday's stellar outing, the 24-year-old lefty had yielded one hit and one walk over three scoreless frames. Marlins' No. 3 prospect Brian Anderson doubled in his lone at-bat to raise his spring average to .389.

Blue Jays 6, Phillies 4 (Box)

Toronto's No. 5 prospect Rowdy Tellez singled in the seventh inning, then reached first base on an error and scored in the ninth. Philadelphia's 14th-ranked prospect Andrew Knapp started the game at first base before moving behind the plate, but went 0-for-4. No. 4 prospect Nick Williams lined out to right field in his lone at-bat, and Jesmuel Valentin (No. 30) went 1-for-2.

Mets 5, Tigers 5 (Box)

Ninth-ranked Detroit prospect JaCoby Jones broke a 4-4 tie with a ninth-inning solo homer, his first of the spring, but New York farmhand Jon Mora responded with a two-out RBI triple as the teams played to a draw. Mets' No. 17 prospect Luis Guillorme (of bat-catching fame) and No. 11 Tomas Nido both singled, while No. 2 Dominic Smith went 0-for-4 to drop his spring average to .125.

Yankees 8, Braves 7 (Box)

New York's No. 9 prospect Dustin Fowler went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, and No. 2 prospect Clint Frazier plated another as the Yankees won on the road. Fourth-ranked Aaron Judge singled and walked, and No. 12 Tyler Wade finished with a pair of singles and a run scored. Ozzie Albies, Atlanta's No. 2 prospect, went 1-for-2 and scored a run in his return from a freak elbow injury as Atlanta fell to 3-10. Veteran Matt Tuiasosopo, who spent most of last season at Triple-A, finished with five RBIs for the Braves.

Pirates 10, Rays 8 (Box)

Pittsburgh got two hits apiece from No. 11 prospect Elias Diaz and No. 17 Alen Hanson en route to a win in Port Charlotte. Fifth-ranked Kevin Newman added a single and No. 29 Jose Osuna crushed his fourth homer of the spring for the Pirates, who improved to 10-3 in Grapefruit League play.

Astros 3, Cardinals 0 (Box)

Houston's No. 7 prospect Teoscar Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a run scored and No. 3 David Paulino pitched three scoreless innings with two hits allowed and two strikeouts. No. 8 Ramon Laureano went 1-for-1 with an RBI.

Red Sox 7, United States 5 (Box)

Starting for the United States, Boston's No. 25 prospect Teddy Stankiewicz allowed one run and one hit over two innings while walking two. No. 29 Red Sox prospect Trey Ball walked three in two scoreless innings of relief and gave up one hit for the USA. On the Boston side, 28th-ranked Jalen Beeks pitched two shutout innings, allowing one hit and one walk while fanning two.

Twins 10, Colombia 7 (Box)

Third-ranked Phillies prospect Jorge Alfaro bashed a solo homer for Colombia. Minnesota's No. 14 prospect Daniel Palka singled in a run and No. 22 Zach Granite added a single.

Mariners 8, Cubs 6 (Box)

Seattle prospects Ben Gamel (No. 19), Boog Powell (No. 25) and Dan Vogelbach (No. 10) all reached base and scored in the Mariners' four-run ninth to rally past host Chicago. Gamel opened the frame with a double, Powell followed with a single and Vogelbach drew a walk. Fourth-ranked Mariners prospect Mitch Haniger went 2-for-4 with a double, lifting his spring average to .400. Cubs' No. 5 prospect Jeimer Candelario went 1-for-2 after taking over from Kris Bryant at third base.

Angels 5, Indians 4 (Box)

Fifth-ranked Los Angeles prospect Keynan Middleton pitched a hitless inning of relief, working around a leadoff walk. No. 11 David Fletcher entered as a pinch runner in the sixth and scored on a groundout. He stayed in the game to play second and singled in the decisive run in the ninth.

Rockies 10, Puerto Rico 2 (Box)

Colorado's No. 11 prospect Tom Murphy belted his first home run of the spring, a two-run shot, and also singled. Second-ranked Jeff Hoffman gave up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings.

White Sox 4, D-backs 2 (Box)

Top Chicago pitching prospect Lucas Giolito continued his solid Cactus League campaign, surrendering a run on three hits and a walk while fanning one over four innings. Seventh-ranked Zack Burdi struck out two in a perfect eighth to remain unscored upon in five spring appearances.

Brewers 8, Padres 2 (Box)

Milwaukee's top prospect Lewis Brinson plated two with a single, his lone hit in four at-bats. Ninth-ranked Mauricio Dubon went 1-for-4 with a run scored and No. 28 Michael Reed homered and walked. San Diego's No. 3 prospect Hunter Renfroe singled, No. 11 Carlos Asuaje went 1-for-2 with a walk and 18th-ranked Phil Maton walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Athletics 12, Reds 5 (Box)

Robert Stephenson, Cincinnati's No. 4 prospect, limited Oakland to a run on three hits while walking two and fanning three over three innings of relief. No. 20 Phil Ervin doubled and drove in three.