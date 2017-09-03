The Greensboro Grasshoppers have a message for Jim Boeheim.

"I thought we ought to do something to tell him we don't appreciate what he said," Greensboro president and general manager Donald Moore. "He rankled a lot of people's feathers around here yesterday, and we figured we'd step in and defend our fair city."

The Grasshoppers, Class A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, reacted swiftly to comments Boeheim made a day earlier about the future location of the ACC Tournament. Boeheim, the Hall of Fame coach of the Syracuse Orangemen, took aim at returning the conference tournament to Greensboro, North Carolina, saying there was "no value" in having it there.

Greensboro responded by announcing that April 11 would be "Jim Boeheim (No) Value Night" at First National Bank Field.

"We're in the fun business to begin with, but we're sitting here minding our own business and the ACC Tournament is in Brooklyn, and this guy starts bashing us outta nowhere," said Moore. "I'm sure not everybody from Syracuse is like that, so we've invited our friends from Syracuse down here and we'll see if anyone takes us up on it."

Asked how many Syracuse natives he thought might actually show up, Moore said, "Probably none."

But the point has been made. Boeheim, who is retiring after the 2018 season, vented to the media Wednesday about his belief that the college basketball event should be held in larger markets with more media exposure, like New York and Washington.

"There's no reason to play in Greensboro," Boeheim said. "The only reason they play there is because the league offices are there, it's always been there and there are like 150 people who like to have meetings. It should not be there.

"There's no value to playing in Greensboro," he added. "None."

But the Grasshoppers disagree.

"We may invite the coach to attend, although his presence will bring us no value, none," Moore said in a statement.

The April 11 promotion will include free admission, $20 worth of food and drinks and a meet-and-greet with the team's bat dog, Miss Babe Ruth. The catch? It's only available to fans with a driver's license listing a Syracuse, New York, address.

Moore touted the community's long history with hosting the tournament and bragged about the city's qualities and population.

"This community is about 290,000 people, and there's a lot of colleges and universities, so I suspect there's some students from Syracuse here who could be the beneficiaries of their basketball coach sticking his foot in his mouth as far as we're concerned," said Moore.

Boeheim took aim at Greensboro back in 2011 as well when he asked reporters, "Where would you want to go to a tournament for five days? Let's see: Greensboro, North Carolina, or New York City? Jeez. Let me think about that one and get back to you."

"There's a lot of history here -- the tournament has been here more than anywhere else, so we're all partial," Moore said. "Greensboro has a nickname of 'Tournament Town.' There's a long history back to 1953 when the league was formed. We think it ought to be here."

Moore said the team has already sensed a positive reaction from locals in the hours after the promotion was teased.

"I think a lot of people have gotten a kick out of it," he said. "We might as well strike when the iron is hot."

Minor League teams have a long history of trying to playfully throw together a promotional night in the wake of a current event or unusual story, but Moore said the idea for this one came to him last night after he mulled over Boeheim's insult.

"I was hearing about it last night and I came up with it," he said. "I thought, how can we do something to have some fun with this and get our point across? This is a great place to live, work and play, and I'm sorry Mr. Boeheim doesn't like it, but we'll all go on with our lives here."