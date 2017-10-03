Mariners 11, Cubs 10 (Box)

Cubs No. 2 prospect Ian Happ had a monster afternoon against the Mariners, going 4-for-5 with a homer, double and four RBIs. MLB.com's No. 28 overall prospect hit .279/.365/.445 last year in 134 games between Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach and Double-A Tennessee. No. 3 prospect Albert Almora Jr. added an RBI triple and Jeimer Candelario (No. 5) contributed a single. Seattle got strong outings from its own prospects -- Dan Vogelbach (No. 10), D.J. Peterson (No. 11) and Ben Gamel (No. 19) had two hits apiece, while Luis Liberato (No. 22) smacked a two-run homer and Boog Powell (No. 25) singled and scored a run.

Nationals 2, Marlins 2 (Box)

A.J. Cole, Washington's No. 9 prospect, walked one and struck out while tossing four hitless innings. The 25-year-old right-hander bounced back from a pair of disappointing starts to open the spring, lowering his ERA to 7.27. Marlins No. 5 prospect Dillon Peters responded with three no-hit innings, walking one and fanning one, in his first Grapefruit League start. The 24-year-old left-hander has thrown six scoreless frames this spring. No. 3 prospect Brian Anderson doubled in his lone at-bat to raise his Grapefruit League average to .389.

Yankees 5, Phillies 0 (Box)

Aaron Judge, New York's fourth-ranked prospect, blasted his second spring homer. No. 2 prospect Clint Frazier singled in three at-bats and No. 12 prospect Tyler Wade doubled and scored a run. No. 22 prospect Chad Green started for the Yankees and allowed two hits and three walks while fanning two in two scoreless innings. Jonathan Holder (No. 26) spun a scoreless frame as did eighth-ranked prospect Chance Adams, who struck out the side. No. 7 prospect Justus Sheffield threw two scoreless innings, striking out three while scattering three hits and two walks. Phillies No. 13 prospect Rhys Hoskins went 2-for-2 with a double.

Braves 5, Mets 2 (Box)

Mets No. 2 prospect Dominic Smith put together his first multi-hit performance of the spring, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and an RBI. Getting the start at first base, the 21-year-old raised his average to .185 in 13 Grapefruit League games. No. 24 prospect P.J. Conlon tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, yielding two hits and a walk to lower his spring ERA to 4.70. Braves No. 19 prospect Lucas Sims got the start and gave up two runs on four hits with two strikeouts in three innings. Max Fried (No. 9) tossed a hitless inning, yielding a walk and fanning two. Rio Ruiz (No. 23) went 2-for-3 with a double and Travis Demeritte (No. 10) stole a base and scored a run after coming on as a pinch-runner in the fifth inning.

Cardinals 7, Nationals 1 (Box)

Cardinals No. 6 prospect Sandy Alcantara fired two innings of perfect relief, striking out one. The 21-year-old righty lowered his ERA to 4.50 in four Grapefruit League appearances. No. 5 prospect Harrison Bader went 1-for-2, and No. 11 prospect Paul DeJong, who started at shortstop before sliding over to second base, went 1-for-4.

Blue Jays 6, Tigers 2(Box)

Blue Jays No. 3 prospect Anthony Alford delivered an RBI double in a road win over Detroit. No. 4 prospect Richard Urena singled to hike his average to .381, while Jon Berti went 2-for-3 with his third Grapefruit League double. The game was called with one out in the bottom of the ninth after Toronto reliever T.J. House was struck in the head by a line drive. After lying prone on the mound for several minutes, House gave the crowd a thumbs-up as he was taken off the field.

Pirates 4, Rays 1 (Box)

Edwin Espinal took advantage of his first action of the spring by delivering a three-run walk-off homer to beat Tampa Bay. The 23-year-old first baseman batted .289/.324/.411 with seven homers in 111 games for the Pirates' Double-A Altoona affiliate last year. No. 24 prospect Dovydas Neverauskas earned the win with a perfect ninth. Rays No. 7 prospect Chih-Wei Hu fired two scoreless frames, allowing two hits and a walk while fanning two.

Astros 7, Mets (ss) 6 (Box)

Colin Moran continued his hot spring for the Astros, going 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and lifting his Grapefruit League average to .438. A former top prospect, he fell to No. 25 for Houston after putting up a .259/.329/.368 slash line for Triple-A Fresno last season. Mets farmhand Tim Tebow went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his second appearance in big league camp.

White Sox 4, Brewers 3 (Box)

Top White Sox prospect Yoan Moncada went 2-for-4 with a two-run double against Milwaukee. Brewers top prospect Lewis Brinson slugged a two-run homer, his second this spring.

Indians 7, Giants 6 (Box)

Indians top prospect Bradley Zimmer went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored, an RBI and was hit by a pitch. Batting sixth, the 24-year-old center fielder raised his Cactus League average to .370. No. 27 prospect Nellie Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Erik Gonzalez (No. 8) delivered an RBI single and scored a run. No. 25 prospect Shawn Armstrong tossed a scoreless inning for Cleveland, while Giants No. 13 prospect Sam Coonrod yielded a run on two hits with one strikeout in one frame.

D-backs 6, Brewers (ss) 3 (Box)

Brewers No. 10 prospect Brett Phillips cracked a two-run single and No. 28 prospect Michael Reed went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

Padres 4, Angels 2 (Box)

Carlos Asuaje, San Diego's No. 11 prospect, singled and scored a run, while 23rd-ranked prospect Jose Torres struck out one in a hitless inning. Angels No. 29 prospect Manny Banuelos fanned three in 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and four walks.