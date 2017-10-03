Zack Collins left an impression in Major League camp, but he learned on Friday he will be heading back to the Minors.

The White Sox assigned Collins, their sixth-ranked prospect, to Minor League camp along with right-hander and No. 11 prospect Spencer Adams, left-hander Brian Clark (No. 29), outfielder Courtney Hawkins and lefty David Holmberg.

Collins went 3-for-8 with a double and an RBI in seven Cactus League games, drawing two walks and stealing two bases. His work behind the plate garnered even more attention.

"He got here, was real comfortable with the pitchers right out of the chute," White Sox manager Rick Renteria told MLB.com. "He started receiving a little easier. I think [Minor League catching coordinator John Orton] and [bullpen catcher] Chief [Mark Salas] were talking about how at the beginning, he was snapping at pitches, and all of the sudden he started receiving pitches.

"Good position behind the plate, was sticking a lot of pitches during the games he was playing in. He was standing in the box with a lot of comfort. He's a very confident hitter. I thought he handled game-calling pretty well, too. I know it's a short snippet, but we really liked what we saw."

Taken by the White Sox with the 10th overall pick in last year's Draft, Collins slots in as MLB.com's No. 81 overall prospect. The 22-year-old compiled a .258/.418/.467 slash line with six homers and 18 RBIs in 36 games with Class A Advanced Winston-Salem in his first professional season. He's likely to return to the Dash to start 2017.

Adams, a 2014 second-round pick, departs camp after two Cactus League appearances. The 20-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits over 2 2/3 innings, walking one and striking out one.

In his third straight big league camp, Clark limited opponents to three hits in 4 2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out three and walked one. Hawkins, a 2012 first-round pick who has fallen out of Chicago's top 30 prospects, was 3-for-13 in eight spring games.