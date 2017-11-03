Skip to main content
MiLB.com Staff
03/11/2017 7:34 PM ET
J.P. Crawford has a .372 on-base percentage in 406 games over four Minor League seasons. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Phillies 8, Blue Jays 2 (Box)

J.P. Crawford, MLB.com's No. 4 overall prospect, was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and turned a double play at shortstop, while fourth-ranked Phillies prospect Nick Williams went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. In posting his first multiple-hit game in the Grapefruit League, Crawford shook off a 2-for-13 start. Williams boosted his spring average to .350 (7-for-20) and has scored seven runs in 11 games.

Yankees 7, Tigers 1 (Box)

Top New York prospect Gleyber Torres (No. 3 overall) cracked his first spring homer, an opposite-field solo shot in the sixth inning off Justin Wilson. The 20-year-old middle infielder went 1-for-2 and is batting .421 (8-for-18), with hits in six of the 10 Grapefruit League games in which he's gotten an at-bat. No. 10 Yankees prospect Michael Andujar was 1-for-1, while Tigers No. 10 prospect Dixon Machado contributed an RBI single up the middle.

Nationals 6, Mets 0 (Box)

Erick Fedde, MLB.com's No. 60 overall prospect, continued his solid Grapefruit campaign, earning a win in his first start. The 24-year-old right-hander maintained a perfect ERA in his third spring appearance, allowing a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout over three innings. He gave up an unearned run on March 3 but has yielded a total of three hits and a walk over seven frames. Brian Goodwin, Washington's 26th-ranked prospect, was 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and a run scored. Shortstop and top Mets prospect Amed Rosario went 1-for-2 but committed his second error this spring.

Colombia 4, Canada 1 (Box)

A pair of Phillies prospects made contributions in a World Baseball Classic second-round game. Jorge Alfaro (No. 3) went 1-for-4 with a run scored for Colombia, while Nick Pivetta (No. 12) got the start for Canada and allowed a run on five hits with one strikeout over four innings. No. 2 Mariners prospect Tyler O'Neill singled in four at-bats in a losing effort.

Cardinals 2, Braves 2 (10 innings) (Box)

No. 21 St. Louis prospect John Gant opened with three strikeouts over three perfect innings and Jack Flaherty (No. 8) worked two scoreless frames out of the bullpen, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out three.

Twins 14, Red Sox (ss) 0 (Box)

Daniel Palka, the Twins' No. 14 prospect, was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Top overall prosepct Andrew Benintendi doubled and walked for the Red Sox, while second-ranked Boston prospect Rafael Devers went 1-for-3.

Orioles 7, Pirates 6 (Box)

Ninth-ranked Orioles prospect Anthony Santander went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer.  No. 2 Pirates prospect Austin Meadows doubled and scored a run, while Kevin Newman (No. 5) contributed a pinch-hit single and Alen Hanson (No. 17) was 1-for-5 with a two-run double. 

Marlins 4, Astros 2 (Box)

Colin Moran, Houston's No. 25 prospect, was hitless in two at-bats but collected his sixth RBI of the spring. Top Astros prospect Francis Martes surrendered one run on one hit and two walks while recording one out.

"It was a good experience for him to have to battle some tough at-bats," Astros manager A.J. Hinch told MLB.com. "We rescued him a little bit. He got up to 30 pitches; it's Spring Training, we're not going to risk anything in early March."

Red Sox (ss) 2, Rays 1 (Box)

No. 9 Tampa Bay prospect Jacob Faria worked 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, giving up a hit and striking out three. The 23-year-old right-hander had allowed two runs in fewer than two innings in each of his two prior appearances, but Saturday lowered his Grapefruit ERA to 6.00.

Giants (ss) 9, Reds (ss) 7 (Box)

Austin Slater, San Francisco's 19th-ranked prospect, was 2-for-2 with a pair of singles and an RBI. No. 23 prospect Chris Stratton earned the win after striking out two in a perfect frame. Reds No. 16 prospect T.J. Friedl belted a solo homer in his lone at-bat.

Cubs 4, Rockies 3 (Box)

Top-ranked Chicago prospect Eloy Jimenez clubbed his second spring homer, a solo shot in the eighth inning. One day after racking up four hits, second-ranked Cubs prospect Ian Happ belted a two-run blast in his lone plate appearance.

Indians 7, Royals 6 (Box)

Francisco Mejia, Cleveland's No. 2 prospect, capped a seven-run eighth inning with a grand slam, his first Cactus League long ball. Fourth-ranked Indians prospect Bobby Bradley went 1-for-2 in his first appearance of the spring.

Dodgers 8, Angels 2 (Box)

Willie Calhoun, MLB.com's No. 82 overall prospect, went 2-for-2 and scored twice for the Dodgers, while Austin Barnes, Los Angeles' No. 11 prospect, smacked a solo homer in three at-bats.

Athletics 8, Rangers (ss) 7 (Box)

A's top prospect Franklin Barreto was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles, while No. 21 prospect Renato Nunez crushed a two-run homer. Drew Robinson, Texas' No. 23 prospect, singled twice, walked and drove in a run. Fourth-ranked Rangers prospect Ronald Guzman doubled and scored a run.

Mariners 7, Reds (ss) 6 (Box)

Third-ranked Cincinnati prospect Jesse Winker went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Reds No. 6 prospect Aristides Aquino added a solo homer and a single in four at-bats. Mitch Haniger, ranked fourth among Mariners prospects, was 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs.

