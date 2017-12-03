Rays 8, Blue Jays 2

In 2016, Casey Gillaspie and Jake Bauers raked as arguably the best hitters in Tampa Bay's farm system. On Sunday, the pair brought the show to big league camp.

Gillaspie, the Rays' No. 5 prospect, homered in back-to-back innings from both sides of the plate and plated three runs after entering the game in the sixth. Bauers, MLB.com's No. 76 overall prospect launched a two-run shot to right field at Charlotte Sports Park in the second and added a single to center in the sixth.

Last season, Gillaspie topped the system with 18 long balls and ranked fourth with 64 RBIs while Bauers finished second with 78 RBIs and fourth with 14 roundtrippers.

Top Tampa Bay prospect Willy Adames plated a run and worked a walk. Fifth-ranked Toronto prospect Rowdy Tellez singled and scored once.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Braves 10, Yankees 2 (Box)

Atlanta's second-ranked prospect Ozzie Albies went 2-for-2, No. 8 Ronald Acuna was 2-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored, and No. 23 Rio Ruiz added a single and a run. New York's No. 5 prospect Jorge Mateo slugged his first Grapefruit League homer -- a solo shot off Matt Wisler.

Phillies 6, Red Sox 5 (Box)

Roman Quinn -- Philadelphia's No. 6 prospect -- went 2-for-4 with a solo shot, a stolen base and two runs. Boston's No. 21 prospect Luis Ysla allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk with a strikeout in one inning.

Orioles 8, Twins (ss) 6 (Box)

Baltimore's top prospect Chance Sisco knocked an RBI double while fifth-ranked Trey Mancini belted a solo homer off Phil Hughes and added a single. No. 9 Anthony Santander also swatted a solo shot off the Twins ace while No. 24 Aneury Tavarez walked and scored twice.

Nationals 5, Astros 4 (Box)

Washington's No. 5 prospect Andrew Stevenson knocked a walk-off single. No. 14 Drew Ward lofted a solo jack and No. 10 Pedro Severino added a single.

Pirates 4, Twins (ss) 3 (Box)

Pittsburgh's No. 10 prospect Steven Brault worked around two hits and a walk for three scoreless frames. Minnesota's No. 14 prospect Daniel Palka slugged a two-run homer off Pirates' No. 18 prospect Trevor Williams and added a walk. Twins' No. 20 prospect Jake Reed struck out one in a 1-2-3 inning.

Tigers 4, Mets 3 (Box)

Detroit's No. 11 prospect Sandy Baez spun a perfect ninth with a punchout for the save and No. 18 Arvicent Perez doubled. New York's No. 17 prospect Luis Guillorme singled.

Marlins 9, Cardinals 9 (Box)

Miami's No. 3 prospect Brian Anderson slapped an RBI double and No. 13 J.T. Riddle went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. No. 29 Tomas Tellis doubled in a run and No. 9 Drew Steckenrider pitched a perfect inning. St. Louis' No. 11 prospect Paul DeJong swatted a three-run homer and scored twice. Seventh-ranked Magneuris Sierra added an RBI single.