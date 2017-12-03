Justus Sheffield averaged 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across two Minor League levels last season. (Cliff Welch/MiLB.com)

For many prospects, it's hard to get innings and at-bats at big league camp, so being sent back to the Minor Leagues can be a blessing in disguise.

On Sunday, the Yankees reassigned left-hander Justus Sheffield and 10 other prospects as a host of teams continued to reduce their Spring Training rosters.

Sheffield, ranked seventh among Yankees prospects, allowed a run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings in two spring appearances. Acquired from the Indians in last year's trade for Andrew Miller, MLB.com's No. 79 overall prospect was 10-6 with a 3.09 ERA over 125 innings across two Minor League levels in 2016.

New York also sent pitchers Daniel Camarena, J.P. Feyereisen, Brady Lail, Joe Mantiply, James Reeves, Nick Rumbelow and Evan Rutckyj; and catchers Kellin Deglan, Francisco Diaz and Jorge Saez to Minor League camp.

In other moves, the Indians assigned No. 24 prospect Tim Cooney and right-hander Perci Garner to Triple-A Columbus and sent right-hander Dylan Baker to Double-A Akron.

The Phillies reassigned top prospects Scott Kingery (No. 11) and Rhys Hoskins (No. 13), both of whom hit two homers at big league camp. Catcher Chace Numata and outfielder Andrew Pullin will join them at Minor League camp.

The A's sent No. 12 prospect Richie Martin and fellow infielders Max Muncy, Jermaine Curtis, Rangel Ravelo and Josh Rodriguez to Minor League camp. Right-hander Tyler Sturdevant, who is dealing with a back injury, and left-hander Felix Doubront, who's recovering from Tommy John surgery, also will start the season in the Minors, while outfielders Andrew Lambo and Kenny Wilson were reassigned.

No. 11 prospect Garrett Stubbs was among five players sent to Minor League camp by the Astros.