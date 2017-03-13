Williams bashes his first homer of spring

Orioles 6, Phillies 4 (Box)

No. 4 Phillies prospect Nick Williams went deep for his first homer of the spring, opening the eighth inning with a blast to left field. The 23-year-old outfielder, who is now batting .364 in Grapefruit League play, entered as a pinch runner in the fifth, stayed in the game to play right field and finished 1-for-2 at the plate. Top prospect J.P. Crawford started at shortstop and went 1-for-5 with a ninth-inning single, while Jesmuel Valentin (No. 30) was 1-for-3. Mark Appel (No. 20) tossed 2 1/3 innings out of the bullpen, giving up a run on one hit and two walks while striking out two. No. 5 Baltimore prospect Trey Mancini went 1-for-3 with a run scored. Aneury Tavarez (No. 24) led off for Orioles and went 0-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base.

Twins 9, Rays 4 (Box)

Twins No. 11 prospect J.T. Chargois fired one scoreless inning out of the bullpen, giving up a hit and fanning a pair. Randy Rosario (No. 27) added a scoreless ninth inning for Minnesota, yielding a hit and striking out one. Daniel Palka (No. 14) singled in his only at-bat, and catcher Mitch Garver (No. 15) was 1-for-2 with a run scored. Engelb Vielma (No. 29) finished 1-for-2 with an RBI. Rays No. 3 prospect Jose De Leon got the start and gave up three runs on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Ryne Stanek (No. 16) surrendered two runs -- one earned -- on four hits with two strikeouts in one inning, and Taylor Guerrieri (No. 18) yielded a run on two hits and a walk in the ninth. Top prospect Willy Adames went 0-for-2, and Jake Bauers (No. 4) was 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly.

Cardinals 6, Astros 3 (Box)

Infielder Colin Moran continued his hot hitting for Houston, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in a loss to St. Louis. The Astros' No. 25 prospect, Moran is batting .409 with eight RBIs in 22 at-bats.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Braves 7, Pirates 6 (Box)

Pirates No. 17 prospect Alen Hanson had a pair of hits Monday but Pittsburgh fell to the host Braves. No. 24 prospect Dovydas Neverauskas took the loss, yielding hits to the two batters he faced in the ninth as Atlanta walked off. Top Pirates prospect Tyler Glasnow was again hit hard, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk over 2 2/3 innings. No. 3 prospect Josh Bell walked twice and committed his first error of the spring at first base.

Mets 6, Marlins 4 (Box)

Mets No. 5 prospect Robert Gsellman earned the win with three scoreless innings against the Marlins on Monday afternoon. The 23-year-old right-hander allowed one hit while fanning one and lowered his spring ERA to 2.57. Tim Tebow picked up his first Grapefruit League hit, making him 1-for-10 with four strikeouts.

Blue Jays 4, Red Sox 3 (Box)

Top Boston prospect Andrew Benintendi singled and walked in four plate appearances. Blue Jays No. 11 prospect Reese McGuire doubled in his only at-bat.