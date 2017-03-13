Josh Hader's 161 strikeouts last season was the fourth-highest total in the Minors. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)

With Opening Day just three weeks away, roster cuts are beginning to include some of the Minors' more notable names and top talent.

Brewers' top pitching prospect Josh Hader headlined a large group of prospects reassigned to Minor League camps on Monday as teams begin to prepare for the final stretch before the Major League season gets underway.

Milwaukee's third-ranked prospect allowed a run on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 4 2/3 Cactus League innings. Hader, who is MLB.com's No. 38 overall prospect, had a 3.29 ERA and fanned 161 batters in 126 innings across two Minor League levels last season.

The Brewers also sent No. 13 prospect Jorge Lopez to Minor League camp.

In other roster moves, the Phillies sent No. 9 prospect Dylan Cozens to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and pitchers Elniery Garcia (No. 18) and Drew Anderson (No. 22) to Double-A Reading. The moves come one day after Scott Kingery (No. 11) and Rhys Hoskins (No. 13) were reassigned to Minor League camp.

The Cardinals reassigned three top prospects, sending Eliezer Alvarez (No. 12) and Edmundo Sosa (No. 13) to Class A Advanced Palm Beach and Marco Gonzales (No. 19) to Triple-A Memphis.

A's Yairo Munoz (No. 13) and Jaycob Brugman (No. 25) were among four players sent to Triple-A Nashville.

The Nationals reassigned their 21st-ranked prospect, catcher Raudy Read, to Double-A Harrisburg.

Twins second-ranked prospect Stephen Gonsalves was sent to Minor League camp after he pitched 3 1/3 hitless innings in Grapefruit League action.

The Angels sent No. 4 prospect Nate Smith to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Dodgers' No. 18 prospect Josh Sborz was one of five players reassigned.

The Rockies optioned Yency Almonte (No. 16) to Double-A Hartford and Sam Moll (No. 27) to Triple-A Albuquerque.

No. 6 prospect Jake Junis, No. 17 Miguel Almonte and No. 19 Samir Duenez were among four Royals players sent to Minor League camp.

The Pirates reassigned six players, including top prospects Kevin Newman (No. 5), Nick Kingham (No. 9), Clay Holmes (No. 23) and Tyler Eppler (No. 28).

The Padres sent No. 24 prospect Jose Rondon to Triple-A El Paso and No. 29 prospect Javier Guerra to Double-A San Antonio.

No. 11 prospect D.J. Peterson and No. 29 Paul Fry were among four players sent to Minor League camp by the Mariners.