Gleyber Torres is 10-for-22 this spring with two homers, seven RBIs and seven runs scored. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Rays (ss) 10, Yankees 6 (Box)

No. 3 overall prospect Gleyber Torres continued his torrid spring for New York, blasting a two-run homer and adding an RBI double in three at-bats. The 21-year-old got the start at second base and raised his Grapefruit League average to .455 in 13 games. No. 2 Yankees prospect Clint Frazier singled and stole a base in his three-at bats.

Mets 2, Astros 1 (Box)

Mets No. 2 prospect Dominic Smith singled in his only at-bat, and Tim Tebow came off the bench for the first time this spring as New York diffused a ninth-inning threat from Houston for its 10th win. Tebow, who collected his first hit of the spring on Monday, replaced Yoenis Cespedes in left field and flew out to left in his only at-bat. He's 1-for-11 in four games.

Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4 (Box)

Blue Jays No. 3 prospect Anthony Alford tripled off Boston starter Drew Pomeranz and scored in the second inning. Fourth-ranked prospect Richard Urena got the start at shortstop and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout from the ninth spot in the batting order. No. 5 Toronto prospect Rowdy Tellez walked in his lone plate appearance. No. 4 Red Sox prospect Sam Travis singled and scored a run, and Robby Scott (No. 30) tossed a perfect inning out of the bullpen.

Rays (ss) 9, Orioles 6 (Box)

Rays No. 17 prospect Daniel Robertson got the start at shortstop and singled and walked out of the leadoff spot. Fifth-ranked Tampa prospect Casey Gillaspie added a single in four at-bats, and Justin Williams (No. 10) singled in his lone plate appearance. Orioles No. 5 prospect Trey Mancini went 1-for-2.

Phillies 9, Braves 0 (Box)

Phillies No. 6 prospect Roman Quinn went 2-for-4 with a walk and scored a pair of runs in a shutout of the visiting Braves. No. 30 prospect Jesmuel Valentin pinch-hit for Freddy Galvis and hit an RBI double, while first baseman Brock Stassi added two hits, including a two-run homer in the seventh inning. Braves No. 2 prospect Ozzie Albies started the game at second but went 0-for-2 with a walk before being replaced by No. 10 prospect Travis Demeritte, who was hitless in one at-bat.