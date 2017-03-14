Amed Rosario may be the Mets' shortstop of the future, but his time with the big league club has come to an end this spring. New York's top prospect was one of six players the team reassigned to Minor League camp on Tuesday.

MLB.com's No. 5 overall prospect, Rosario hit .267 with a double and three RBIs in 14 Grapefruit League games. He batted .324/.374/.459 with 71 RBIs in 120 games last season between Class A Advanced St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton.

"I think he's got a chance to be a great player," Mets manager Terry Collins told MLB.com. "He has great poise, plays with energy. He's got tremendous hands and he has arm strength. He didn't show it in the games, but he has big power. He has a chance to be really, really good."

Joining Rosario in Minor League camp are prospects Wuilmer Becerra (No. 12), Marcos Molina (No. 14) and Chris Flexen (No. 26).

In other roster moves, D-backs top prospect Anthony Banda and 13th-ranked Jimmy Sherfy were sent to Triple-A Reno. Fourth-ranked prospect Dawel Lugo was optioned to Double-A Jackson, while pitchers Jared Miller (No. 10) and Frank Duncan (No. 24) were assigned to Minor League camp.

The Phillies sent 2013 top overall Draft pick Mark Appel, their 20th-ranked prospect, to Triple-A Lehigh Valley along with No. 12 prospect Nick Pivetta (No. 12).

"I've had times when I've been antsy, but there's a lot of patience with me," Appel told MLB.com. "I've experienced a lot of things. I've experienced times of just pitching really poorly. I've had times when I've been injured and there have been setbacks -- last year was obviously a big one for me. I think in that sense, there's always the hope and the dream and the goal of getting to the big leagues, but you can't do it overnight."

Red Sox No. 2 prospect Rafael Devers and No. 12 prospect Brian Johnson were reassigned.

One day after sending No. 4 prospect Nate Smith to Minor League camp, the Angels did the same with infielder David Fletcher (No. 11), outfielder Michael Hermosillo (No. 14) and right-hander Eduardo Paredes (No. 16).

Chris Borucki, the Blue Jays' 16th-ranked prospect, was assigned to Class A Advanced Dunedin.