Mejia strikes out eight as Twins blank Cards

Twins 8, Cardinals 0 (Box)

No. 8 Minnesota prospect Adalberto Mejia was dominant in his first start of the spring slate, striking out eight over 3 2/3 scoreless innings. The 23-year-old left-hander scattered four hits and did not walk a batter. Acquired last July from the Giants for Eduardo Nunez, Mejia fanned the last four hitters he faced and lowered his ERA to 0.87 in five Grapefruit League appearances. Twins No. 20 prospect Jake Reed relieved Mejia and struck out his only batter. Daniel Palka (No. 14) went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored, while Zack Granite (No. 22) also walked and scored. Cardinals No. 5 prospect Harrison Bader singled in his only at-bat, raising his spring batting average to .370.

Astros 8, Nationals 2 (Box)

No. 23 Astros prospect James Hoyt hurled a perfect ninth inning with a pair of strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 2.25 in four spring appearances. Houston's Derek Fisher (No. 4) and J.D. Davis (No. 13) each went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. Nationals No. 9 prospect A.J. Cole struggled in his start, surrendering seven runs on six hits and three walks over 3 2/3 innings. Catcher Pedro Severino (No. 10) went 0-for-2, while Rafael Bautista (No. 13) struck out in his only at-bat.

Red Sox 3, Rays 3 (Box)

No. 4 Red Sox prospect Sam Travis went 2-for-3 with his third homer of the spring, a solo shot, as Boston and Tampa battled to a tie Wednesday. Travis is now batting .321 with eight RBIs in 13 Grapefruit League games. Casey Gillaspie, the Rays' No. 5 prospect, followed suit with his third long ball, and top overall prospect Andrew Benintendi went 0-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base for the Red Sox.

Marlins 6, Mets 2 (Box)

Marlins No. 29 prospect Tomas Telis tripled and scored to help Miami beat visiting New York. For the Mets, slick-fielding Luis Guillorme (No. 17) singled twice and drove in a run, and unranked farmhand Tim Tebow had his first two-hit game of the spring.