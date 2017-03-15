Tebow records first multi-hit game of spring

Tim Tebow has three hits in his last six at-bats for the Mets this spring. (John Bazemore/AP)

Tim Tebow is starting to look a little bit more like he belongs in his second week of Spring Training.

The Mets' newest outfielder went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles in his fifth Major League exhibition game on Wednesday as New York fell to Miami, 6-2. Tebow, a 29-year-old rookie and converted NFL quarterback, has three hits in his last six at-bats.

"It's an awesome opportunity and I'm trying to make the most of it," said Tebow. "As far as a learning opportunity -- learn from as many of the guys, as many of the coaches as possible and try to absorb as much knowledge as possible."

Tebow singled in his first at-bat, grounding a ball to left that shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria was unable to make a play on. He then singled up the middle to start the fifth inning and later made a leaping catch at the warning track to steal a hit from J.T. Realmuto.

"The wind was blowing extremely hard to the corner so you knew it was going to carry a little but farther," Tebow said of the catch. "But [I'm] just trying to get as good of a jump on it as possible and try to extend and get it at the end," he said.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner got his first real taste of professional baseball last October in the Arizona Fall League, but the competition he's facing now is considerably better. Tebow, who was moved up to No. 7 in the order on Wednesday, is hitting .214 through five games. He came off the bench and got one at-bat in his previous appearance on Tuesday. Wednesday marked his first road game of Spring Training.

"I feel like I'm still adjusting, still learning," he said. "I'm still figuring out a lot of stuff every day, all of it's -- so much of it's still new. It's my process every day, figure out, 'OK, this is how I want this to go,' and 'this is my routine here,' 'this is how I'm gonna do this,' and for me, it's all still super new."

Tim Tebow discusses his two-hit game, plus another excellent catch in the outfield. Mets say again this should be it for him in MLB camp. pic.twitter.com/fmjKp7i23X - Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 15, 2017

Tebow was hitless in his first two starts for the Mets last week before managing his first single of the spring against Miami's Kyle Lobstein on March 13.

The former Denver Broncos and New York Jets quarterback -- who is also a published author and ESPN college football analyst -- has reportedly tried to downplay his celebrity status when he's around his new teammates. He declined to speak to the media on Monday after getting his first hit and the Mets initially indicated on Wednesday that he would not speak in an effort to avoid extra attention. He later spoke to reporters outside the clubhouse.

"He's handled himself tremendously in the clubhouse. The guys have taken to him. He wants to be just part of the guys," Mets manager Terry Collins said on Monday.