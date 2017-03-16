Kaprielian, Frazier lead Yankees past Jays

Clint Frazier is hitting .323 with seven RBIs for the Yankees this spring. (Mark LoMoglio/MiLB.com)

Clint Frazier homered and Yankees top pitching prospect James Kaprielian threw a pair of hitless innings in his Spring Training debut as New York beat Toronto, 11-5, on Thursday in Dunedin, Florida.

Frazier, the Bombers' No. 2 prospect, connected for his first homer of the spring in the seventh inning off Tim Mayza, a game-tying shot that ignited a late Yankees rally after the Blue Jays took a 4-1 lead by the second inning. Kaprielian struck out three and walked one in over the seventh and eighth innings to earn his first win.

Several other Yankees prospects saw action, including shortstop Tyler Wade, the No. 12-ranked infielder who singled and scored after replacing Chris Carter. Aaron Judge (No. 4), Jorge Mateo (No. 5) and Dustin Fowler (No. 9) played but were all held hitless.

Frazier, an outfielder who came over from Cleveland in the Andrew Miller deal last summer, added an RBI single in the ninth that scored Wilkin Castillo for the Yankees' final run. He's 10-for-30 this spring with a homer, seven RBIs and six runs scored. His was one of four home runs hit by the Yanks on Thursday as New York earned its Grapefruit League-leading 15th win.

Kaprielian, a 23-year-old righty, was the Yankees' first-round pick in the 2015 Draft out of UCLA. He made a pair of Spring Training appearances last year before being limited to just three starts with Class A Advanced Tampa last summer thanks to a strained flexor muscle in his forearm.

According to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Kaprielian told reporters after the game that he'd been reassigned to Minor League camp, "but it is realistic [he could] help MLB team this year if he stays healthy."

Blue Jays No. 5 prospect Raudy Tellez entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the sixth and scored on Ryan Goins' RBI triple. He took a called third strike in his only at-bat two innings later.

The Yankees also signed Ernesto Frieri to a Minor League contract during the game.