Skip to main content
jump to navigation
The Official Site of Minor League Baseball
Barreto hammers first spring homer for A's
MLB.com's No. 52 overall prospect lifts Cactus League average to .480
MiLB.com Staff
03/16/2017 7:57 PM ET
Franklin Barreto hit .284 in 123 games last season between Double-A and Triple-A. (Buck Davidson/MiLB.com)

Indians 6, Athletics 5 (Box)

Oakland's top prospect Franklin Barreto hit a solo home run in the first inning as part of a 2-for-4 day. MLB.com's No. 52 overall prospect raised his average to .480 (12-for-25) in 15 games this spring. A's No. 18 prospect Matt Olson singled in three at-bats. Indians No. 8 and 9 prospects Erik Gonzalez and Greg Allen both singled for their lone hits.

Cubs 4, Dodgers 0 (Box)

Chicago's No. 2 prospect Ian Happ reached base three times, doubling and walking twice. Third-ranked prospect Albert Almora Jr. doubled and scored in three at-bats, and No. 26 prospect Jacob Hannemann doubled home a run and walked in two plate appearances. Dodgers No. 4 and No. 11 prospects Willie Calhoun and Austin Barnes each singled once in two at-bats.

Mariners 9, Royals 2 (ss) (Box)

Seattle's No. 15 prospect Chase De Jong started and pitched four innings, allowing two runs -- one earned -- on four hits and one walk with one strikeout. No. 2 prospect Tyler O'Neill doubled, singled and drove in a run, while fourth-ranked prospect Mitch Haniger singled and drove in a run. No. 16 prospect Braden Bishop singled and scored a run, while 25th-ranked prospect Boog Powell went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Royals top prospect Matt Strahm struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Royals 13 (ss), Padres 3 (Box)

Kansas City's No. 2 prospect Hunter Dozier drove in two runs while going 1-for-2 with two runs scored, No. 24 prospect Nicky Lopez walked twice and scored twice, and No. 30 prospect Cam Gallagher went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Getting the start, Royals No. 3 prospect Josh Staumont spun three one-hit frames with no walks and five punchouts for the win. Padres No. 18 prospect Phil Maton worked around a walk with a strikeout for a hitless ninth. San Diego's No. 3 prospect Hunter Renfroe collected a double and a run scored, No. 11 prospect Carlos Asuaje added an RBI double and No. 25 prospect Franchy Cordero went 1-for-1 with a walk.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.
MiLB.com Comments