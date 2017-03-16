Indians 6, Athletics 5 (Box)

Oakland's top prospect Franklin Barreto hit a solo home run in the first inning as part of a 2-for-4 day. MLB.com's No. 52 overall prospect raised his average to .480 (12-for-25) in 15 games this spring. A's No. 18 prospect Matt Olson singled in three at-bats. Indians No. 8 and 9 prospects Erik Gonzalez and Greg Allen both singled for their lone hits.

Cubs 4, Dodgers 0 (Box)

Chicago's No. 2 prospect Ian Happ reached base three times, doubling and walking twice. Third-ranked prospect Albert Almora Jr. doubled and scored in three at-bats, and No. 26 prospect Jacob Hannemann doubled home a run and walked in two plate appearances. Dodgers No. 4 and No. 11 prospects Willie Calhoun and Austin Barnes each singled once in two at-bats.

Mariners 9, Royals 2 (ss) (Box)

Seattle's No. 15 prospect Chase De Jong started and pitched four innings, allowing two runs -- one earned -- on four hits and one walk with one strikeout. No. 2 prospect Tyler O'Neill doubled, singled and drove in a run, while fourth-ranked prospect Mitch Haniger singled and drove in a run. No. 16 prospect Braden Bishop singled and scored a run, while 25th-ranked prospect Boog Powell went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Royals top prospect Matt Strahm struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Royals 13 (ss), Padres 3 (Box)

Kansas City's No. 2 prospect Hunter Dozier drove in two runs while going 1-for-2 with two runs scored, No. 24 prospect Nicky Lopez walked twice and scored twice, and No. 30 prospect Cam Gallagher went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Getting the start, Royals No. 3 prospect Josh Staumont spun three one-hit frames with no walks and five punchouts for the win. Padres No. 18 prospect Phil Maton worked around a walk with a strikeout for a hitless ninth. San Diego's No. 3 prospect Hunter Renfroe collected a double and a run scored, No. 11 prospect Carlos Asuaje added an RBI double and No. 25 prospect Franchy Cordero went 1-for-1 with a walk.