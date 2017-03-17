Yankees 3, Tigers 0 (Box)

Yankees No. 13 prospect Jordan Montgomery threw four perfect innings to close out a no-hitter at Joker Marchant Stadium as New York earned its Major League-best 16th Spring Training victory. The 24-year-old lefty struck out two and did not walk a batter after starter Masahiro Tanaka and reliever Chasen Shreve held Detroit hitless over the first five frames. It marked the first Spring Training no-hitter for the Yankees since 1983 and earned Montgomery some points with manager Joe Girardi -- MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reported after the game that Montgomery is expected to start at least one Spring Training game this month. Yankees No. 12 prospect Tyler Wade went 1-for-2.

Twins 4, Rays 2 (Box)

Rays No. 4 prospect Jake Bauers belted a solo homer, his third long ball of the spring, and walked in the loss. The 21-year-old outfielder is hitting .435 with eight RBIs in 12 Grapefruit League games. Daniel Robertson (No. 17) was 0-for-2. Twins No. 11 prospect J.T. Chargois gave up two runs -- one earned -- on two hits with one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings. Daniel Palka (No. 14), Mitch Garver (No. 15) and Zack Granite (No. 22) each went 0-for-1.

Orioles 8, Pirates 6 (Box)

Orioles No. 5 prospect Trey Mancini smacked a solo homer and scored twice as Baltimore outlasted the Pirates in Bradenton. Mancini is now batting .351 with a pair of long balls this spring. Top O's prospect Chance Sisco singled and drove in a run. For the Pirates, infielder Alen Hanson raised his Grapefruit League average to .379 after going 3-for-5 with a double. Outfielder Austin Meadows (the Bucs' No. 2 prospect) went 2-for-5, and No. 26 Max Moroff singled.

Mets 16, Cardinals 2 (Box)

Cardinals No. 5 prospect Harrison Bader had two of St. Louis' seven hits in a blowout loss to the Mets. Luke Weaver, the Cardinals No. 3 prospect, was charged with four runs on three hits and four walks over 1 1/3 innings in relief of Adam Wainwright.

Astros (ss) 5, Braves 4 (Box)

No. 2 Braves prospect Ozzie Albies got the start at second base and went 1-for-2 with a walk out of the leadoff spot, raising his average to .364. Rio Ruiz (No. 23) went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. Adam Brett Walker, claimed off waivers from the Orioles in January, went 1-for-4 with a solo homer. Austin Riley (No. 13) struck out in his only at-bat. No. 4 Astros prospect Derek Fisher went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Colin Moran (No. 25) was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Kyle Tucker, Houston's No. 2 prospect, made his Spring Training debut as a late-game replacement in right field and flew out center in his only at-bat. Jandel Gustave (No. 20) tossed a perfect inning out the bullpen, lowering his ERA to 1.50 in six outings.

Astros 6, Red Sox 2 (Box)

Houston's top prospect, right-hander Francis Martes, struck out three over three perfect innings. No. 7 prospect Teoscar Hernandez went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and two runs scored, and No. 13 prospect J.D. Davis also had two hits -- including an RBI double -- in five at-bats. No. 4 Red Sox prospect Sam Travis had an RBI single. No. 19 prospect Ben Taylor struck out three over 1 2/3 hitless innings, and 30th-ranked prospect Robby Scott allowed one hit and one walk in a scoreless frame, striking out one.

Marlins 5, Nationals 5 (Box)

No. 9 Miami prospect Drew Steckenrider fired a perfect ninth inning, and 20th-ranked Tayron Guerrero struck out two in a scoreless frame despite three walks. No. 29 prospect Tomas Telis singled in three at-bats.