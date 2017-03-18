Tyler Glasnow made seven appearances, including four starts, in the Major Leagues last season. (Jon Raoux/AP Photo)

Pirates 13, Phillies 8 (Box)

Coming off an outing in which he surrendered five runs over 2 2/3 innings, top Pirates prospect Tyler Glasnow earned his first win of the spring, striking out five over four frames. He gave up a run on four hits and two walks, and beat out an infield grounder for a hit before coming around to score.

"I think today felt more like a normal game [than Monday's rough start]. Went out and the game plan was just go treat it like a normal game," the 23-year-old right-hander, who's vying for a spot in the rotation, told MLB.com.

Sixth-ranked Phillies prospect Roman Quinn hit an RBI double, walked and scored a run.

Mets 5, Cardinals 4 (Box)

Fifth-ranked New York prospect Robert Gsellman allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings. The 23-year-old righty is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in four Grapefruit games, including three starts. Gavin Cecchini singled, making the Mets' No. 7 prospect 2-for-8 since returning from the World Baseball Classic. Tim Tebow also logged a hit, while No. 5 St. Louis prospect Harrison Bader went 1-for-4.

Rays 3, Blue Jays 2 (Box)

Jake Bauers homered in his second straight game for Tampa Bay. MLB.com's No. 76 overall prospect is 11-for-26 (.423) with four dingers, two doubles, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored this spring.

Red Sox 12, Twins 5 (Box)

Top overall prospect Andrew Benintendi walked twice, drove in one run and scored another for the Red Sox. Chandler Shepherd, Boston's 15th-ranked prospect, struck out one, walked one and gave up a hit in an inning of scoreless relief.

Tigers (ss) 7, Braves 5 (Box)

Second-ranked Braves prospect Ozzie Albies went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored, while No. 23 prospect Rio Ruiz was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a walk.

Astros 5, Nationals 4 (Box)

Derek Fisher, Houston's fourth-ranked prospect, went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in a performance that boosted his Grapefruit average to .280 (7-for-25). No. 7 Nationals prospect Koda Glover gave up a run on two hits while striking out one in one inning as his Grapefruit League ERA climbed to 1.29.

Cubs 6, Japan 4 (Box)

Second-ranked Chicago prospect Ian Happ singled and lifted a sacrifice fly, while Cubs No. 5 prospect Jeimer Cadelario delivered an RBI single and walked twice.

Athletics 2, Padres 1 (Box)

A's fifth-ranked prospect Frankie Montas earned the save with two scoreless innings, striking out one and working around a pair of hits.

Reds 3, Rangers (ss) 3 (Box)

Sal Romano, Cincinnati's No. 9 prospect, gave up an unearned run on three hits while striking out three over 4 2/3 innings. No. 12 prospect Andy Ibanez singled and scored a run for the Rangers.

Brewers 13, Cubs (ss) 7 (Box)

Isan Doubles, the Brewers' fifth-ranked prospect, doubled, scored a run and plated another, while No. 9 prospect Mauricio Dubon collected a single and an RBI. Cubs No. 26 prospect Jacob Hannemann was 2-for-2 with a homer and two RBIs, while No. 3 prospect Albert Almora Jr. doubled and drove in a run.

Dodgers 13, White Sox 7 (Box)

Ranked 26th among White Sox prospects, Jacob May went 4-for-6 and came within a homer of the cycle. No. 16 prospect Adam Engel singled and walked, while top prospect Yoan Moncada went 1-for-2 for Chicago. Dodgers top prospect Cody Bellinger singled, drove in a run and scored once.

Puerto Rico 13, Venezuela 2 (Box)

Third-ranked Rays prospect Jose De Leon got the start for Puerto Rico and scattered three hits and a walk while striking out five over 2 2/3 scoreless innings.