Clint Frazier has an .886 OPS in 35 at-bats at big league camp this spring. (John Raoux/AP)

Yankees 6, Astros 4 (Box)

Clint Frazier didn't enter the game until the seventh inning, but he made his presence known against the Astros. The Yankees' second-ranked prospect went 2-for-2, stole a base and scored the tying run in the ninth to boost his Grapefruit League average to .343. Ranked 24th overall by MLB.com, he has five hits and four runs scored in his last 10 at-bats.

Top Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres was 1-for-1 and No. 4 prospect Aaron Judge went 1-for-3 with an outfield assist.

Hitting 7-8-9 in the Astros' lineup, Colin Moran (No. 25 prospect), J.D. Davis (No. 13) and Teoscar Hernandez (No. 7) combined for seven hits and three RBIs.

Rays 8, Phillies 0 (Box)

While the main storyline at Charlotte Sports Park was the Rays' bid for perfection, Jake Bauers made noise as a pinch-hitter. After homering in each of his previous two games, Tampa Bay's No. 4 prospect laced an RBI triple down the right field line and scored his ninth run of the spring. Rays No. 17 prospect Daniel Robertson started the game at third base and went 2-for-3 with an RBI double.

Twins 13, Red Sox 8 (Box)

Andrew Benintendi, MLB.com's top overall prospect, continued to take advantage of a starting spot in the lineup, going 1-for-3 to boost his Grapefruit League average to .308.

Pirates 11, Blue Jays 11 (Box)

In a three-hour, 42-minute slugfest, Pirates No. 2 prospect Austin Meadows plated a run with a groundout in the sixth inning, then slapped a game-tying single to right in the ninth. No. 17 prospect Alen Hanson went 3-for-6 with two doubles and two outfield assists, while No. 26 prospect Max Moroff was 1-for-2 with an RBI. All three stole a base. Blue Jays No. 5 prospect Rowdy Tellez went 1-for-2 with a run scored and No. 13 prospect J.B. Woodman delivered a two-run triple and scored.

Tigers 7, Orioles 1 (Box)

Top Baltimore prospect Chance Sisco contributed a pinch single, while fifth-ranked prospect Trey Mancini ripped an RBI double and No. 24 prospect Aneury Tavarez singled.

Cardinals 5, Braves 2 (Box)

Ozzie Albies knocked a two-out single in the ninth inning for Atlanta. The club's second-ranked prospect raised his Grapefruit League average to .400.

Marlins (ss) 7, Mets 5 (Box)

Marlins No. 3 prospect Brian Anderson got the start at third base and was 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.