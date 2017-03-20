Anderson plates three runs in Marlins win

Marlins 9, Braves 3 (Box)

Marlins No. 3 prospect Brian Anderson went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored in the victory. The 23-year-old third baseman, a third-round pick in the 2014 Draft, is batting .389 in 19 Grapefruit League games. No. 28 Miami prospect John Norwood went 0-for-1. No. 2 Braves prospect Ozzie Albies entered the game in the seventh inning as a defensive replacement at second base and grounded out in his lone at-bat.

Yankees (ss) 9, Nationals 3 (Box)

Yankees top prospect Gleyber Torres entered as a defensive replacement at shortstop and delivered a two-run double in the top of the eighth inning. Outfielder Brian McKinney, who was acquired with Torres in the Aroldis Chapman deal last season, finished 2-for-2 with a run scored. No. 4 prospect Aaron Judge went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored, and Dexter Fowler (No. 9) contributed a sacrifice fly. No. 2 prospect Clint Frazier finished 0-for-2. Jonathan Holder (No. 26) closed out the victory with two perfect innings. Nationals No. 7 prospect Koda Glover tossed a scoreless ninth, lowering his spring ERA to 1.13.

Pirates 5, Rays 4 (Box)

Pirates No. 29 prospect Jose Osuna continued his torrid spring Monday, clubbing his fifth Grapefruit League home run, a two-run shot. Only two hitters have more long balls in Spring Training this year. Osuna is now batting .417. Josh Bell, Pittsburgh's No. 3 prospect, picked up his second hit of the spring and is now 2-for-21.

Tigers 5, Mets 1 (Box)

Tigers No. 9 prospect JaCoby Jones did a little of everything Monday: he was 1-for-1 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI in Detroit's victory. Tim Tebow, whom the Mets announced would begin the season with Class A Columbia, went 0-for-3, as did New York's No. 2 prospect, Dominic Smith. Gavin Cecchini (No. 7) was 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts.