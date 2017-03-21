ServiceMaster, MiLB announce partnership

MEMPHIS -- ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of residential and commercial services, today announced its multi-year partnership with Minor League Baseball (MiLB), and will be embarking on a "ServiceMaster Ballpark Tour" to celebrate with fans at select MiLB ballparks across the country this season. The partnership will kick off Tuesday, March 21, before a Spring Training game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins at Hammond Stadium located in the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida. The complex is also home to the Ft. Myers Miracle, Class A Advanced® affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

To build excitement ahead of its upcoming ballpark tour, ServiceMaster sent The ServiceMaster Experience traveling display, a 53-foot, double-expandable trailer custom-built to resemble a home, to Fort Myers from its home in Memphis, making stops along the way in Minor League Baseball cities including Pearl, Mississippi; Montgomery, Alabama; and Lakeland, Florida. The mobile experience will offer fans an interactive experience outside the ballpark, along with branded giveaways, games and more.

"ServiceMaster is built on a foundation of providing essential services - both to our customers and the communities where our employees live and work," said Pete Tosches, ServiceMaster's senior vice president of corporate communications. "Much like Minor League Baseball, ServiceMaster employees, franchisees and contractors are committed to their local communities. This partnership will help connect consumers to the trusted service professionals who protect and maintain 75,000 U.S. homes and businesses each day."

"ServiceMaster's commitment to local community partners echoes Minor League Baseball's commitment to delivering a first-class, family-friendly ballpark experience for our fans," said David Wright, Minor League Baseball's Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer. "Through this partnership, we will connect MiLB's devoted and engaged fan base with ServiceMaster and its impressive list of brands and services."

The 2017 ServiceMaster Ballpark Tour will visit Minor League Baseball ballparks in Texas, California and Florida. To learn more about ServiceMaster's partnership with Minor League Baseball and the Welcome Home Tour, visit www.ServiceMaster.com.

Aiming to enhance the ballpark experience for fans and connect its local providers with Minor League Baseball teams for ballpark cleaning, pest control and maintenance, ServiceMaster's brands will become the official designator of Minor League Baseball in several different categories:

American Home Shield - Official Home Warranty of Minor League Baseball

AmeriSpec - Official Home and Commercial Property Inspector of Minor League Baseball

Furniture Medic - Official Furniture Repair and Restoration Specialist of Minor League Baseball

ServiceMaster Clean - Official Commercial Cleaning Provider of Minor League Baseball

ServiceMaster Restore - Official Disaster Restoration Specialist of Minor League Baseball

Terminix - Official Pest Control Specialist of Minor League Baseball

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster (NYSE: SERV) solves the homeowner's dilemma. Every day, we visit more than 75,000 homes and businesses through our extensive service network of expert professionals. Technology powers our trusted experts to engage with customers so they can order, buy and receive services when, where and how they want them. Our well-recognized brands include American Home Shield (home warranties), AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial and residential floor cleaning), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration) and Terminix (termite and pest control). Like, follow or visit us at facebook.com/ServiceMaster, linkedin.com/ServiceMaster, twitter.com/ServiceMaster or servicemaster.com.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. Fans are coming out in unprecedented numbers to this one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Minor League Baseball ballparks. In 2016, Minor League Baseball attracted 41.3 million fans to its ballparks to see the future stars of the sport hone their skills. From the electricity in the stands to the excitement on the field, Minor League Baseball has provided affordable family-friendly entertainment to people of all ages since its founding in 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com.

Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.