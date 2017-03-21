Pirates 5, Rays 4 (Box)

Pirates farmhand Gift Ngoepe delivered a walk-off single with two outs to score Adam Frazier in Pittsburgh's win over Tampa Bay. A 27-year-old infielder out of South Africa, Ngoepe is batting .389 this spring after going 1-for-2 in Tuesday's contest. Jose Osuna, the Bucs' No. 29 prospect, had another two-hit game and raised his spring average to .436 with five home runs. Rays No. 5 prospect Casey Gillaspie doubled and scored for Tampa, while No. 4 Jake Bauers went 0-for-4. Patrick Leonard, a fifth-round pick in 2011, smacked his second homer.

Phillies 9, Twins 5 (Box)

No. 6 Philadelphia prospect Roman Quinn doubled, drove in a run and scored as part of a six-run ninth inning that pushed the Phillies past the Twins in Fort Myers. J.T. Chargois' difficult spring continued when Minnesota's No. 11 prospect allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while recording two outs in the eighth. The hard-throwing right-hander has allowed nine runs (eight earned) on 16 hits in 8 1/3 innings during Grapefruit League play.

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2 (Box)

Blue Jays No. 30 prospect Ryan McBroom singled in his lone at-bat in Toronto's win over Baltimore. A 15th-round pick out of West Virginia in 2014, McBroom is 3-for-9 with a pair of solo homers this spring. For the Orioles, No. 5 prospect Trey Mancini was 1-for-1 and No. 24 Aneury Tavarez walked twice and was caught stealing.

Nationals 3, Braves 1 (Box)

Second-ranked Atlanta prospect Ozzie Albies put a scare into the hearts of Braves' fans when he was forced to exit the game in the middle of an at-bat after fouling a ball off his right knee. Following the game, manager Brian Snitker told reporters that Albies felt fine after the initial sting wore off, and that the game's No. 10 overall prospect isn't expected to miss any time. Braves top-ranked prospect Dansby Swanson and No. 23 prospect Rio Ruiz also made the trip to West Palm Beach, going a combined 0-for-5 at the plate with three strikeouts.

Astros 2, Marlins 1 (Box)

Astros No. 4 prospect Derek Fisher hit his first homer of the spring, a solo shot in the third inning off Wei-Yin Chen, to help Houston improve to 10-12. Fisher, hitting .276, finished 1-for-3. Reliever James Hoyt, the Astros' No. 23 prospect, allowed one run on three hits and a walk in one frame.