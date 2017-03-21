Six days after blasting two home runs in a Spring Training game and two days after going 3-for-5 with another long ball, Yoan Moncada leads a host of top White Sox prospects headed back to the Minors.

MLB.com's No. 2 overall prospect was sent to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, as were three of the team's other top five prospects. Second-ranked prospect Lucas Giolito (No. 11 overall), No. 4 prospect Reynaldo Lopez (No. 46 overall) and fifth-ranked prospect Carson Fulmer (No. 71 overall) will join him on the Knights roster to start the season.

Moncada made an impression on the team this spring, batting .317/.391/.683 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 46 plate appearances. The switch-hitting second baseman struck out in 12 of his 20 plate appearances with the Red Sox last September after hitting 15 home runs with 45 stolen bases and a .918 OPS for Salem and Double-A Portland, but he looks ready for an early-season call-up after the release of veteran second baseman Brett Lawrie.

Giolito had a 5.59 ERA with six strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings this spring. Like Moncada, he struggled in his Major League debut last season -- posting a 6.75 ERA in 21 1/3 innings with an 11-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio for the Nationals -- after a strong season in the Minors, where he went 6-5 with a 2.97 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 115 1/3 frames across three levels.

Coming off six scoreless innings Monday, Lopez wrapped up Spring Training with a 3.72 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings. His Major League debut in 2016 yielded mixed results -- his 5-3 record came with a 4.91 ERA and 42-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 44 innings -- but his 3.21 ERA and 126-to-35 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 109 1/3 innings for Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Syracuse portend better numbers in the future.

The lone prospect on this list who was with the organization at the end of last season, Fulmer saw his 2016 struggles in the Majors -- an 8.49 ERA in 11 2/3 innings of relief -- carry over into Spring Training, as the 23-year-old right-hander allowed three home runs in 14 2/3 frames, resulting in a 6.14 ERA despite 15 strikeouts and four walks.

In addition to the aforementioned Triple-A moves, Chicago's No. 3 prospect Michael Kopech -- ranked No. 16 overall -- was reassigned to Minor League camp. He struck out 11 batters in six spring innings, but also posted a 7.50 ERA and 1.50 WHIP. The hard-throwing 20-year-old finished last season with Class A Advanced Salem in Boston's system, where he went 4-1 with a 2.25 ERA and an 82-to-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 52 innings.