Orioles 7, Rays 4 (Box)

Baltimore is keeping Chance Sisco -- the Orioles' top prospect -- in camp as long as possible for some beneficial experience, but the 22-year-old catcher provided the assistance Wednesday. Sisco took over catching duties from Caleb Joseph in the top of the eighth inning with the game tied, 4-4. After backstopping a 1-2-3 frame, he stepped to the dish with two on and two out in the bottom half and smashed a home run off Andrew Kittredge.

It marked the first Grapefruit League dinger for the Corona, California native, who's batting .294 (5-for-17) over 14 Spring Training games. Baltimore has pared down its roster, but the No. 99 overall prospect has remained in big league camp even after Welington Castillo returned from playing with the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.

"We're not going to keep him here unless we can catch him," Orioles manager Buck Showalter told MLB.com. "And that's what we can do now. ... He's going to come in and catch three or four innings almost every day. ... The experience he's getting here is immeasurable. We're not going to keep him here unless this is the best thing for his development. Everybody's in agreement the more time he can spend in this environment, the better off it will be for him down the road."

Yankees 7, Phillies 3 (Box)

New York's No. 13 prospect Dustin Fowler and No. 16 Billy McKinney both singled, but the big story of the game proved to be Greg Bird. The 24-year-old slugger, who barely exceeded the rookie eligibility limit last season, was named the Yankees' starting first baseman earlier Wednesday morning by manager Joe Girardi. He responded by homering twice and driving in five runs while lifting his spring average to .439.

Astros 8, Twins 4 (Box)

Houston's No. 13 prospect J.D. Davis went 3-for-4 with a run scored as the starting third baseman in West Palm Beach. The performance -- Davis' first three-hit day of the spring -- marked the 23-year-old's third multi-hit game in his last five Grapefruit League appearances and bumped his average up to .342 over 20 games. No. 23 Astros prospect James Hoyt allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out two in one inning of relief.

Rockies 10, Indians 2 (Box)

Sixth-ranked Colorado prospect Kyle Freeland allowed one run on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts in five innings to lower his Cactus League ERA to 2.25. The southpaw also helped himself at the plate, delivering a two-run single in th second. No. 27 Harrison Musgrave surrendered one run and scattered five hits over three innings. He struck out two and didn't walk a batter. Cleveland's No. 10 prospect Yandy Diaz went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Your browser does not support iframes.

A's 5, White Sox 3 (Box)

Oakland's No. 5 prospect Frankie Montas -- in competition for a bullpen spot with the big league club -- fanned all three batters he faced in the eighth while No. 20 Max Schrock singled. Chicago's No. 26 prospect Jacob May collected one hit in four trips to the plate.