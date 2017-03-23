Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.

Episode 102:

Three Strikes (4:18)

MiLB.com's Prospect Primer series began this week, featuring articles on each of the game's 30 farm systems. In our first segment, Tyler and Sam break down what you can find across our Primer spectrum.

As Spring Training winds down, many prospects are being optioned or reaassigned to Minor League camp. Our two co-hosts discuss what the latest transactions mean for some of the Minors' biggest names.

Despite many prospects heading to the backfields, several remain in big league camp with a chance to crack Major League Opening Day rosters. The guys talk about whether Koda Glover has a real shot to play a key role in the Nationals bullpen and where Tyler Glasnow fits in the competition for the fifth spot in the Pirates' rotation.

A couple quick foul balls: Tim Tebow is headed to Class A Columbia, and Tyler and Sam share their thoughts on this year's World Baseball Classic. (Note: this episode was taped before Team USA defeated Puerto Rico in the championship game Wednesday night.)

Nick Pivetta interview (37:31)

Speaking of the WBC, Phillies No. 12 prospect Nick Pivetta joined the show after playing for Team Canada. (Pivetta allowed just one earned run on five hits over four innings in his lone start.) The 24-year-old right-hander talks about how he got involved in playing for Canada, how he got prepared (with the Phillies' blessing) to pitch in a meaningful spring game and what he's expecting for the 2017 regular season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Ben's Biz Banter (53:04)

MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill is back for his usual podcast segment to preview his 2017 road trips, including those to Frisco, Southern California and the Pioneer League, and to talk about one of the great debates of our time: Bacon vs. Tacos.

Wrapping up (1:08:51)