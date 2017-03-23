Nationals 1, Mets 0 (Box)

Top Nationals pitching prospect Erick Fedde bested Mets No. 5 prospect Robert Gsellman, tossing five scoreless innings in Washington's shutout Thursday afternoon. Fedde, a 24-year-old right-hander, held the Mets to a pair of hits and struck out three for his second Spring Training victory. Gsellman, New York's No. 2-ranked right-handed prospect, was charged with an unearned run on four hits and a pair of walks over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out two while falling to 1-2.

Yankees 5, Rays 5 (Box)

No. 45 overall prospect Aaron Judge helped his cause to win the Yankees' starting right field job, going 2-for-3 with a double during Thursday's draw in Port Charlotte. The 24-year-old slugger bumped his spring average up to .298 with just his second multi-hit performance in 19 spring games. No. 13 Yankees prospectJordan Montgomery got the start, striking out eight while allowing two earned runs on three hits in 4 1/3 innings. Dustin Fowler, New York's No. 9 prospect, walked and stole two bases after coming in as a late-game replacement in center field for Jacoby Ellsbury. Fowler's five stolen bases are the most among Yankees players this spring. No. 76 overall prospect Jake Bauers doubled, walked, plated two runs and scored for Tampa Bay on the same day the Rays announced he was heading back to Minor League camp. The 21-year-old outfielder/first baseman went 13-for-35 (.371) this spring.

Red Sox 10, Pirates 7 (Box)

Top overall prospect Andrew Benintendi went 1-for-5 with a single and a pair of runs scored as the Red Sox outlasted the Pirates. Pittsburgh got offensive production from prospects Alen Hanson (1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored) and Jose Osuna (1-for-3; now batting .429 this spring). Pirates No. 3 Josh Bell went 0-for-3 with a walk and is now 2-for-24 (.083) in Grapefruit League play.