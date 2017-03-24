Clint Frazier cut his hair and enjoyed a productive Spring Training, but neither was enough to earn him an Opening Day spot on the Yankees' 25-man roster.

New York reassigned its second-ranked prospect to Minor League camp Friday, along with No. 9 prospect Dustin Fowler, fellow outfielder Billy McKinney and left-hander Jason Gurka. Right-handed Luis Cessa was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Frazier, acquired last July from the Indians as part of the deal for Andrew Miller, hit .308/.300/.487 in 40 plate appearances this spring with home run, eight RBIs and three stolen bases. MLB.com's No. 24 prospect played 25 games with the RailRiders after the trade last year, posting a .228/.278/.396 slash line with three homers and 17 runs scored without a stolen base attempt.

Fowler hit .250 with three steals in Spring Training after batting .281/.331/.458 for Double-A Trenton in 2016. McKinney, one of the players New York acquired from the Cubs for Aroldis Chapman at last season's trade deadline, hit an impressive .417/.517/.917 with three long balls and seven RBIs in 29 plate appearances after batting .234 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 35 games for the Thunder in 2016.

Cessa split time between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and the Majors last year and was competing for a spot in the Yankees rotation this spring, but posted a 6.52 ERA in 9 2/3 spring innings before the assignment. Gurka was signed as a Minor League free agent in December after being released by the Rockies in August and recorded a 3.00 ERA with seven strikeouts and five walks in six innings in Spring Training. He allowed 10 runs in 9 2/3 innings with Colorado in 2016.