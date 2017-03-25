Pirates 5, Tigers 4 (Box)

With Spring Training winding down, top Pittsburgh prospect Tyler Glasnow has begun to put together a compelling case for a spot in the big league rotation. Coming off his best Grapefruit League start last week, the 23-year-old right-hander piled up nine strikeouts over four innings Saturday. He surrendered three runs -- two earned -- on a Tyler Collins homer, but limited Detroit to a total of five hits and a walk.

In his last start, on March 18, the No. 8 overall prospect allowed one run over four innings, rebounding from an outing in which he coughed up five runs -- all earned -- in 2 2/3 frames against the Braves. Minus that rough start, Glasnow has permitted five runs -- four earned -- on 14 hits and six walks over 11 2/3 innings (3.27 ERA). Counting that start, he's punched out 23 over 14 1/3 frames and gone 1-0 with a 5.65 ERA over five games, three of them starts.

"You can come into Spring Training and tell yourself, 'Let's go out and compete.' But early on, it's kind of tough," Glasnow told MLB.com. "The last two starts is the best I've felt. I've really been into the game and really competitive. I know it's only up from here."

No. 10 Pirates prospect Steven Brault (3-0), earned the win after giving up a run on four hits and a walk while striking out three over four innings.

Austin Meadows, Pittsburgh's No. 2 prospect and the No. 9 overall prospect, entered as a pinch-runner for Andrew McCutchen in the seventh inning and hit a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth.

Ninth-ranked Tigers prospect JaCoby Jones went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored. Dixon Machado -- ranked directly behind Jones -- also went 1-for-3 with a single.

Cubs (ss) 11, Reds (ss) 7 (Box)

Chicago's No. 2 prospect Ian Happ kept up his red-hot spring with his fifth Cactus League homer Saturday. Happ finished the game 2-for-4 with four RBIs and raised his spring batting average to .417 in 24 games. Cubs No. 14 prospect Chesny Young hit his second homer of the spring in the fifth inning against fourth-ranked Cincinnati prospect Robert Stephenson. Victor Caratini, ranked No. 13 for Chicago, added a two-run homer and walked twice. Stephenson was saddled with the loss, surrendering four runs - all earned - and striking out three over four innings for the Reds. Third-ranked Cincinnati prospect Jesse Winker went 2-for-5 with a run scored.

Red Sox 3, Phillies 3 (Box)

Top overall prospect Andrew Benintendi went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk for Boston, boosting his Spring Training average to .300. Sixth-ranked Philadelphia prospect Roman Quinn went 1-for-2, and Jesmuel Valentin -- No. 30 in the system -- finished 2-for-2 with a double.

Marlins 1, Cardinals 0 (Box)

John Gant, St. Louis' No. 21 prospect, pitched a scoreless inning but exited with a groin injury. The 24-year-old righty allowed two hits and a walk. Fifth-ranked Cardinals prospect Harrison Bader was 1-for-1, raising his average to .348 in the Grapefruit League.

Yankees 6, Blue Jays (ss) 5 (Box)

Tyler Wade, New York's 12th-ranked prospect, came away from three plate appearances with a double and a run scored. Jonathan Holder, the Yankees' No. 26 prospect, threw two perfect innings, striking out one.

Blue Jays (ss) 16, Canada Jr. Team 0 (Box)

Bo Bichette, Toronto's No. 9 prospect, went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. No. 19 Blue Jays prospect Zach Jackson scattered two hits and a walk while striking out three over two scoreless innings.

Dodgers 11, Athletics 6 (Box)

Los Angeles' No. 9 prospect Andrew Toles lifted his spring average to .348 by going 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs. Oakland's No. 4 prospect Matt Chapman went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs.

Mariners 3, Rangers 1 (Box)

Seattle's No. 20 prospect Dillon Overton allowed a run on four hits and struck out three in six innings to get the win. No. 4 Mitch Haniger went 1-for-3 with a double and scored a run.

Orioles 6, Twins 3 (Box)

Baltimore's No. 12 prospect Gabriel Ynoa surrendered one hit and walked one while striking out three over five scoreless innings to lower his Grapefruit League ERA to 1.98.

White Sox 10, Indians 7 (Box)

Chicago's No. 26 prospect Jacob May led off the game with a homer to jumpstart his 2-for-4 day in support of the team's No. 27 prospect Dylan Covey. Covey allowed three hits in 3 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out three. Cleveland's top prospect Bradley Zimmer plated a pair of runs with a pinch-hit triple in the seventh inning.

Giants 8, Padres 7 (Box)

Third-ranked San Diego prospect Hunter Renfroe doubled, singled and drove in a pair of runs. Padres top prospect Manuel Margot added an RBI single.