FIS announces partnership with MiLB

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- FIS™ (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today announced an agreement with Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) to be its official provider of financial business solutions.

As the "Business-Driving Solutions Provider of Minor League Baseball," FIS will have the opportunity to market and sell its advanced payment, loyalty and other solutions to 160 MiLB clubs across the United States and Canada.

The agreement enables FIS to provide advanced solutions to MiLB and its clubs in three key areas: Ballpark Operations, Merchant Services and Loyalty & Rewards. FIS solutions will help baseball clubs to simplify payment transactions for fans, improve customer experience, better track employee expenses, streamline handling of team travel and purchasing and provide real-time payments for club employees.

FIS will showcase its innovative technologies and business solutions for the "Ballparks of the Future" at Bragan Field at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

In addition, FIS and MiLB will work together with MLB Advanced Media on the creation of the first overarching MiLB Fan Loyalty program, which should further enhance fans' experiences and drive attendance.

"In our quest to be a dynamic leader in sport and entertainment, we place heightened emphasis on aligning with companies that buy into our vision for the future and are committed to helping us get there," said David Wright, Minor League Baseball's chief marketing & commercial officer. "Teaming with FIS makes sense on so many levels and plays to the strengths of both organizations. Our robust ownership, tech-savvy fan base and overall scale positions FIS and its industry-leading payment and loyalty services as the ideal partner for Minor League Baseball."

"Minor League Baseball is the backbone of America's pastime. We are thrilled to support this forward-looking organization in making the ballpark experience one that draws more people to games and encourages them to return over and over," said Bruce Lowthers, president of Global Retail Payments Division, FIS. "From payroll to payments and data management to loyalty, FIS looks forward to supporting MiLB to create the 'ballpark of the future.'"

About FIS

FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, consulting, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 55,000 people worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing, financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index. For more information about FIS, visit www.fisglobal.com.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. Fans are coming out in unprecedented numbers to this one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Minor League Baseball ballparks. In 2016, Minor League Baseball attracted 41.3 million fans to its ballparks to see the future stars of the sport hone their skills. From the electricity in the stands to the excitement on the field, Minor League Baseball has provided affordable family-friendly entertainment to people of all ages since its founding in 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com.

