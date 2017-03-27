The Pirates reassigned their No. 2 prospect, Austin Meadows, to the Minors on Monday while the Rockies optioned Raimel Tapia to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Meadows, the No. 9 prospect in baseball, had an impressive Spring Training, hitting .326 with two home runs, nine RBIs and a .420 OBP in 43 at-bats with the big league team. The outfielder is expected to start the season with Triple-A Indianapolis.

With much of the Pirates outfield competing in the World Baseball Classic, Meadows got more playing time with the big club, gaining some valuable experience against Major League pitching.

"Being around big leaguers, facing big leaguers has been very, very good for his development," manager Clint Hurdle told MLB.com earlier in March. "It's a comfortable place because they've played with these men. They know the routines. They know how to prepare. Then the real season look is obviously different than the Spring Training look."

Tapia, Colorado's fifth-ranked prospect, hit .269 in Spring Training with the Major League club, collecting three RBIs and four stolen bases in 25 games.

He'll rejoin Albuquerque, where he hit .346 with a .355 OBP, five doubles and 14 RBIs in 24 games during the 2016 campaign.

In another move, the Orioles reassigned top prospect Chance Sisco to the Minors after the catcher opened eyes at Spring Training this month.

Sisco, Baltimore's No. 1 prospect and the No. 5 catching prospect in baseball, hit .292 with a homer, two doubles, five RBIs, a pair of walks and a .380 OBP in 17 games with the Major League club this spring. He's expected to begin the season with Triple-A Norfolk after getting sent to Minor League camp.

MLB.com's Brittany Ghiroli first reported the move and said it would be the one of several the organization is expected to make Monday.

Baltimore wanted to give Sisco as much exposure to Major League pitching as possible this spring, using him effectively as the club's everyday starter in the Grapefruit League after the 2013 second-round pick spent almost all of last season at the Double-A level. His success in Major League camp will likely make it easier for the Orioles to bring him up sooner than later from Norfolk this summer. Welington Castillo remains the Orioles' primary catcher, although he missed much of Spring Training while playing in the World Baseball Classic for the Dominican Republic.

"The experience he's getting here is immeasurable," manager Buck Showalter told MLB.com earlier this month. "We're not going to keep him here unless this is the best thing for his development. Everybody's in agreement [that] the more time he can spend in this environment, the better off it will be for him down the road."

Sisco, who hit .320 with four homers, 44 RBIs and a .406 OBP in 112 games for Double-ABowie last year, said he was eager to take on a larger workload this spring.

"It's just more innings and another opportunity to improve behind the dish and get some at-bats," Sisco told The Baltimore Sun.

"We all know that Chance has got a chance to hit up here, no pun intended, but the thing that's been impressive are the strides he's made throwing," Showalter told The Sun. "His throw times have improved dramatically since the start of camp. John Russell is one of the best catching instructors in the game. You talk about a lot of guys, whether they're [Nick] Hundley, Caleb [Joseph], three or four other guys who come in here with a reputation of having a little question mark about throwing -- I don't know if there's been a guy here who's gotten more out of big league camp than Chance Sisco."

Sisco is a three-time MiLB.com Orioles Organization All-Star during his four seasons in the O's system. Last year alone, he played in the Futures Game, was voted a an Eastern League mid- and post-season All-Star All-Star and was honored by Baseball America as a Double-A All-Star. He was promoted to Norfolk last September for a handful of games before the Orioles made him a non-roster invitee to big league camp in January.