Dansby Swanson hit .261 with eight homers and 45 RBIs in 84 games with Mississippi last year. (Walter Barnard/MiLB.com)

Braves 11, Tigers 3 (Box)

As Spring Training comes to an end, Dansby Swanson is ready to take the National League by storm in his first full year as a big leaguer. Baseball's fourth overall prospect looked set for Opening Day on Monday, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and three runs scored in Atlanta's win over Detroit, upping his Grapefruit League average to .313.

After hitting .275/.362/.426 with 39 extra-base hits in 105 Minor League games, the 23-year-old took over as Atlanta's starting shortstop on Aug. 17. The first overall pick in the 2015 Draft batted .302/.361/.442 in 38 games with the Braves. He kept his rookie eligibility by a single at-bat and enters 2017 as a prime candidate for the National League Rookie of the Year.

No. 10 Tigers prospect Dixon Machado singled in his only plate appearance.

Red Sox 11, Orioles 9 (Box)

Baltimore's No. 5 prospect Trey Mancini went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs in Sarasota. The 25-year-old slugger leads the Orioles in hits (20), doubles (seven) and RBIs (13) over 27 games this spring. A first baseman during his entire Minor League career, Mancini got the start in right field and will need that defensive versatility if he's going to crack the Major League roster for Opening Day.

Nationals 6, Mets (ss) 0 (Box)

Seventh-ranked Washington prospect Koda Glover continued to make a case to become the team's closer, striking out one in 1 1/3 scoreless innings. The 23-year-old right-hander has fanned 13 and compiled a 3.27 ERA in 11 innings this spring. For New York, prospect Tim Tebow played left field and finished the day 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. The outfielder is hitting .167 through eight games.

Mets (ss) 5, Marlins 0 (Box)

T.J. Rivera, the No. 30 prospect in New York's system, went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer. The 28-year-old utility infielder, who started at third base, spent a good portion of the spring with Team Puerto Rico for the World Baseball Classic. But he's held his own in the Grapefruit League, producing a .303 average with two long balls and nine RBIs in 12 games. No. 17 Mets prospect Luis Guillorme doubled and scored a run after entering as a pinch runner in the sixth.

Royals 10, Athletics 3 (Box)

Oakland's No. 4 prospect Matt Chapman belted a home run -- his third of the spring -- to raise his Cactus League OPS to .923. Max Schrock, the A's 20th-ranked prospect, collected his ninth hit with a ninth-inning single to improve his spring average to .375.

Padres 12, Mariners 2 (Box)

San Diego's top prospect Manuel Margot singled and plated a run in three at-bats. Padres' No. 27 prospect Allen Cordoba doubled, walked, drove in two runs and scored once.

Indians 4, Cubs 3 (Box)

Chicago's No. 3 prospect Albert Almora Jr. doubled, singled and scored a run. MLB.com's No. 75 prospect also robbed Cleveland's Austin Jackson of extra bases with a sprinting catch on the warning track in left-center field in the seventh.