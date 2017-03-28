Reds 9, Dodgers 3 (ss) (Box)

A difficult spring may keep the Dodgers' top prospect from starting the season in the big leagues, but Cody Bellinger found a way to make his presence felt Tuesday afternoon with a two-run homer against Major League veteran Scott Feldman.

The blast was the second in the Cactus League for MLB.com's No. 12 overall prospect, who raised his spring average to .185.

Dodgers No. 16 prospect Will Smith hit a solo shot in just his second at-bat of the spring, while No. 5 prospect Walker Buehler surrendered three runs on two hits, including a homer to slugger Adam Duvall, and two walks in one inning.

Rangers 4, Rockies 3 (Box)

Jose Trevino, Texas' seventh-ranked prospect, went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, while No. 23 prospect Drew Robinson chipped in two hits, including a run-scoring single. Rockies No. 9 prospect Antonio Senzatela allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings, striking out two and adding a single at the plate.

Brewers 13, Indians 11 (Box)

Erik Gonzalez, Cleveland's No. 8 prospect and Yandy Diaz (No. 10) each had a pair of hits, including an RBI double. Diaz's double tied the game in the third inning and Gonzalez ripped a go-ahead ground-rule double in the fourth. Indians No. 4 prospect Bobby Bradley was unable to pick up a hit in his lone at-bat but scored in a three-run seventh after pinch-running for Chris Colabello.

Dodgers 3 (ss), Padres 1 (Box)

Two of the Padres' outfielders of the future registered knocks in San Diego's loss. The club's top prospect Manuel Margot notched his second double of the season to lead off the game and No. 3 Hunter Renfroe tallied an RBI double in the sixth.

D-backs 15, Mariners 6 (Box)

Former Arizona prospect Mitch Haniger, now Seattle's No. 4, went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk against his old club. Reliever Dan Altavilla, the Mariners' ninth-ranked prospect, worked around a hit with two strikeouts in one scoreless inning of relief.

Royals 7, White Sox 4 (Box)

Chicago's No. 26 prospect Jacob May celebrated being named the Opening Day center fielder by going 2-for-4 with a run scored out of the leadoff spot. Seventh-ranked Zack Burdi tossed a scoreless inning of relief, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three. No. 20 Micker Adolfo singled and scored in his lone at-bat, and 25th-ranked Aaron Bummer retired the lone batter he faced.

Giants 10, Cubs 7 (Box)

Ian Happ doubled twice and drove in a pair in two at-bats. Chicago's second-ranked prospect is hitting .415 with five home runs, 19 RBIs and a 1.286 OPS this spring. No. 14 Chesny Young belted his third homer of the spring, a two-run shot that represented his lone hit in four at-bats.

Tigers 6, Yankees 3 (Box)

Aaron Judge, the Yankees' fourth-ranked prospect, continued to make his push for the starting right-field job in the Bronx, launching a pinch-hit homer on the first pitch he saw in the seventh. Judge finished the day 1-for-2 and sports a .327 average this spring. Yankees' No. 12 Tyler Wade singled in his lone at-bat and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Rob Refsnyder. Jonathan Holder, New York's No. 26 prospect, worked a perfect inning of relief with one strikeout.

Mets 3, Cardinals 3 (Box)

Robert Gsellman, the Mets' No. 5 prospect and recently named fifth starter in the Major League rotation, allowed three runs -- all on Matt Adams' homer -- on five hits while striking out six over six innings.

Twins 1, Rays 0 (Box)

Tampa Bay's No. 17 prospect Daniel Robertson raised his Grapefruit League average to .275 with a 2-for-3 day as he continues to vie for a spot on the Opening Day roster.