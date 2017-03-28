Pioneer, NWL extend All-Star pact

The 2017 Pioneer-Northwest League All-Star Game will be played at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro, Oregon. (Craig Mitchelldyer)

The Pioneer Baseball League and the Northwest League on Tuesday announced the signing of an agreement with Minor League Baseball, continuing the interleague All-Star Game through the 2020 season.

Pioneer League president Jim McCurdy and Northwest League president Mike Ellis signed the approval document prepared by Minor League Baseball president Pat O'Conner and MiLB vice president of baseball and business operations Tim Brunswick.

This year's Pioneer-Northwest League All-Star Game will be hosted by the Northwest League's Hillsboro Hops on Aug. 1 at Ron Tonkin Field. The 2018 edition will be played at Suplizio Field, home of the Pioneer League's Grand Junction Rockies.

Last summer, Rangers prospect Xavier Turner went 3-for-3 with a homer and a pair of runs scored to earn Top Star honors and lead the Northwest League to an 11-5 thumping of the Pioneer League before a crowd of 5,339 at Lindquist Field in Ogden, Utah.

The Northwest League also won the inaugural midseason classic in 2015 as Padres prospect Peter Van Gansen delivered a walk-off single in the 10th inning to beat the Pioneer League, 6-5. That see-saw game drew 7,083 at Avista Stadium in Spokane, Washington.