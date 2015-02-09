Eastern League unveils new logo

The new primary logo features a white script of the Eastern League written over a navy blue rhombus with a red outline. The logo also includes crisscrossed baseball bats and two pennants that include "Est. 1923", representing the year the Eastern League played its first season.

PORTLAND, MAINE -- The Eastern League of Professional Baseball Clubs has announced the creation of a new logo for the 12-team Double-A league. The new logo, which was created by Brandiose, is the first design change for the Eastern League logo since the 1998 season.

In addition the new primary logo, the Eastern League has also introduced a secondary logo which includes the white Eastern League script written over the navy blue and red outlined rhombus.

"We are very excited to introduce our new logo, which provides an updated and modern look that fits better with the league moving forward," said Eastern League President Joe McEacharn.

The Eastern League look was brought to life at Brandiose in San Diego, where they make teams famous by celebrating their brand stories. Partners Jason and Casey invented the first glow-in-the-dark on-filed cap for the Casper Ghosts and first on-field rally cap for the Altoona Curve. They dreamed up top selling logos for the El Paso Chihuahuas, Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs and America's oldest baseball club, the Cincinnati Reds.

"It's a modern take on one of the oldest and most respected leagues in baseball," said Brandiose's Jason Klein.