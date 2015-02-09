SeaWolves Announce Chace Numata Scholarship

Purchase a Chace Numata T-shirt. Proceeds benefit the Chace Numata Scholarship

Chace Numata Scholarship Information and Application

The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced today that the team has established the Chace Numata Scholarship in honor of the SeaWolves catcher who tragically passed away in September.

The SeaWolves Community Fund will award a minimum of four (4) $1,000 scholarships annually to Erie-area senior student-athletes participating in varsity baseball or softball. Honorees will be selected based on their accomplishments, contributions to a team, and their positive impact on the lives of others.

Fundraising efforts for the scholarship will begin immediately. Starting today, fans can purchase Chace Numata yellow jersey tees featuring his number (#10) and the hashtag #LiveLikeNumi. Numata T-shirts are available at the UPMC Park Team Store and online at SeaWolves.com. All proceeds from T-shirt sales will benefit the scholarship. Additional fundraising efforts will be announced in the near future.

Those wishing to donate to the Chace Numata Scholarship can send checks payable to the SeaWolves Community Fund to:

SeaWolves Community Fund

ATTN: Numi Scholarship

110 E. 10th Street

Erie, PA 16501

Scholarship applications are now being accepted. Completed applications will be due by February 15, 2020. All candidates for the scholarship must be nominated by a teacher or coach. The teacher or coach must attach a letter of recommendation describing the candidate's:

Positive impact on the lives of others Contributions to improving a team Accomplishments on and off the field Experiences or traits that make the candidate an exceptional scholarship nominee

Eligible student applicants must meet the following criteria:

College-bound senior currently attending high school and playing varsity baseball or varsity softball in Erie County, PA. Must be attending a 4-year college or university in the fall of 2020; candidate is NOT required to participate in collegiate athletics. Minimum grade point average of 2.5. Demonstrate the value of being a good teammate and a kind, positive influence on others.

A selection committee, including SeaWolves players, front office staff and the Numata family will determine the scholarship winners. There will be no discrimination regardless of gender, race, religion, or sexual orientation. The selection committee will not base its decisions in any way on the employment status of an applicant or the employment status of the applicant's parents/guardians.

ABOUT CHACE NUMATA

Chace Numata was a switch-hitting catcher with the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. He passed away during the 2019 baseball season at the age of 27. "Numi" played 10 professional seasons in the Phillies, Yankees and Tigers organizations and was a leader on and off the field. He was a talented baseball player and a world-class teammate. It didn't matter if you were a professional athlete or a young child, Chace made you feel welcome. His smile was contagious and unrelenting, and his fun-loving personality could light up any environment.

ABOUT THE SEAWOLVES COMMUNITY FUND

The SeaWolves Community Fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to improving the lives of children and adults in the greater Erie region. The SeaWolves Community Fund places a special emphasis on supporting youth programs focused on baseball, education, and wellness by developing partnerships with those who share in our mission.