Seth Frankoff Selected by Chicago

DES MOINES - The Chicago Cubs today selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Seth Frankoff from Triple-A Iowa. Frankoff takes the 40-man roster spot of Brett Anderson, who was transferred to the 60-day disabled list, and the active spot of Kyle Hendricks, who was placed on the 10-day DL. This is Frankoff's first time on a major league roster.

Frankoff, scratched as Iowa's starter tonight, has been the I-Cubs most reliable starting pitcher, posting a 1-2 record and a 2.77 ERA through 11 appearances and nine starts. The 28-year-old paces the Pacific Coast League in ERA, WHIP (0.94) and opponent batting average (.186).

Frankoff signed with the Cubs as a minor league free agent on November 16, 2016 after spending time in the A's (2010-15) and Dodgers (2016) organizations. He is 26-27 with a 3.58 ERA over 253 career minor league games.