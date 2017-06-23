Isotopes, Rockies Extend Player Development Contract

The Isotopes and Rockies are currently in their third season as affiliates, dating back to 2015. The original Player Development Contract was scheduled to expire following the 2018 season.

"The Isotopes are thrilled to remain affiliated with the Rockies," said Isotopes Vice President and General Manager John Traub. "The partnership between our two organizations works on many levels, starting with the strong relationships we have forged with Dick Monfort, Jeff Bridich, Zach Wilson and the entire Rockies organization. The Rockies are a class act and we're proud to be associated with them."

Traub added, "We are also very excited for our fans to see all of the young, talented players who are coming through the Rockies system play at Isotopes Park on their journey to Denver."

"A few years ago we were extremely excited to have a new Triple-A home and start a new relationship with a well-respected Isotopes organization," said Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich. "As time has passed we have come to greatly appreciate not only the Isotopes front office and fans, but the city of Albuquerque as well." Bridich added, "And now on the doorstep of our PDC extension, we are thrilled to look toward our future seasons in Albuquerque as we hopefully strengthen our ties to the city and its Isotopes and Rockies fans."

Since the affiliation began, 43 players have come through Albuquerque en route to the Rockies, including Jon Gray, Trevor Story, Chad Bettis, Jeff Hoffman and Kyle Freeland. In 2017, the Isotopes have already sent eight players to Colorado. Since 2015, 18 players have made their Major League debuts with the Rockies after their promotions from the Isotopes.