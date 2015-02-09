2019 Draft recap: O's take Rutschman

The professional careers of 78 amateur players began when high-school and college players from the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada were selected from the first, second, competitive-balance and compensation rounds. They still have to sign their first professional contracts to make everything official, but for all intents and purposes, Monday represented the first step on the 1,000-mile journeys of their careers.

First round

1. Baltimore Orioles: Adley Rutschman, catcher, Oregon State -- The rebuilding Orioles went with the top overall talent in this year's Draft, taking the switch-hitting backstop at No. 1 overall. Rutschman was the first catcher taken in the top spot since Joe Mauer in 2001 and automatically became the face of Baltimore's rebuilding efforts. He earned that by showing off advanced abilities across the board, including for hit, power, arm and glove tools -- a rare combination for modern catchers. Rutschman produced a .411/.575/.751 slash line with 17 homers, 38 strikeouts and 76 walks in 57 games during his final season at Corvallis. Together with his defensive ability, Rutschman should play a big role in making Baltimore a contender again.

"I really like the leadership at the top," Rutschman said on the MLB Network broadcast about joining the Orioles. "I think they're going to be heading in a great direction, and I'm just really excited to be playing for them."

2. Kansas City Royals: Bobby Witt Jr., shortstop, Colleyville Heritage (Texas) High School -- There were even stronger links to the Royals and Witt than between the Orioles and Rutschman, and Kansas City got its man at No. 2. (It's not difficult to picture the Royals war room running to the phone to send in the Witt pick the moment it could.) The son of the former Major League pitcher of the same name, Witt also is tooled up at another premium position at shortstop. He's a plus runner with a good arm and good range at that position, and his power has long been considered above-average. There are some holes in his swing, and the hit tool kept him from jumping past Rutschman. But the Texas native has the makings of an elite shortstop, and the Royals will be happy to watch him flourish in their system in short order.

3. Chicago White Sox: Andrew Vaughn, first baseman, California -- Right-handed-batting, right-handed-throwing first basemen have to really hit if they're going to provide value, especially this high. Good news for South Siders: Vaughn can really hit. The Cal slugger won the Golden Spikes Award as a sophomore last year and followed that up by hitting .381/.544/.716 with 15 homers in 52 games this spring. There might be even more power there as well as he moves up the chain toward Chicago. That's it for plus tools, however. Vaughn is likely to stick at first base as a pro, and his speed doesn't provide value either. Still, he should replace the soon-to-graduate Eloy Jimenez as the bigger boomer in the White Sox system.

4. Miami Marlins: J.J. Bleday, outfielder, Vanderbilt -- The Marlins can't afford to miss with their highest pick since 2014 (when they took Tyler Kolek second overall) as they try to rebuild their own system. They take Bleday, who was already thought of as being a good hitter entering 2019, but especially broke out in the power department. His 26 home runs this spring were most among NCAA Division I hitters, and he hit .353/.467/.739 in 62 games as a junior. He doesn't possess blazing speed, but his plus arm should be an asset wherever he plays in the outfield, though he's likely to feature in the corners. He enters a mix alongside Victor Victor Mesa, Monte Harrison and last year's first-rounder Connor Scott as outfielders with dreams of playing on the Miami grass.

5. Detroit Tigers: Riley Greene, outfielder, Hagerty (Florida) High School -- The Tigers system is notably pitcher-heavy at the moment, but grabbing Greene should mix up the rankings at the top of the system a bit. The left-handed slugger is known primarily for his plus hit tool, which he's shown off on big stages while playing internationally for Team USA. But at 6-foot-1, 191 pounds, he has the potential to grow into plus power as well. He'll need it if he sticks in left field, where many think he's headed due to a below-average arm. The Tigers are betting on the bat here, and if all goes well, it shouldn't be long before Greene is the most exciting hitter in the pipeline to Detroit.