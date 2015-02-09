Back to MiLB.com Home

Rodriguez, Rifaela power Baysox in rout

Orioles duo combines to hit four homers, drive in 12 runs

Aderlin Rodriguez finished the season hitting .286 with 23 homers. (Patrick Cavey/MiLB)

By Marisa Ingemi / MiLB.com | September 3, 2018 5:45 PM

It wasn't a bad way for the Double-A Baysox to end their season.

Behind a combined four home runs and 12 RBIs from Aderlin Rodriguez and Ademar Rifaela, Bowie downed Altoona, 17-6, at Prince George's Stadium in a Labor Day matinee.

Gameday box score

Every member of the Baysox lineup picked up at least one hit in Bowie's season-high 20-hit onslaught.

The barrage began in the first when Bowie scored four runs -- three of them on Rodriguez's 22nd homer of the year, a blast to left field to score Orioles No. 2 prospect Ryan Mountcastle and No. 22 Rylan Bannon.

The 26-year-old replicated the feat in the fourth, mashing another homer to left to bring in Mountcastle and Bannon for a second time. Rodriguez then singled on a soft line drive to right in the sixth, and when the Baysox batted around, he drove in Mountcastle for a third time on his 20th double of the year.

Meanwhile, Rifaela was also getting in on the action. The 23-year-old contributed in the first with a line drive to left before delivering his sixth homer of the year in the third, scoring Anderson Feliz.

Rifaela singled on a soft line drive to center in the fourth and homered again to right in the sixth to send home Rodriguez and Feliz.

Bowie's season-highs in any game had been 15 runs and 19 hits before the outburst against Altoona, which allowed a team-record seven home runs in the season's final game.

Feliz was a triple shy of the cycle and scored three times while Orioles No. 4 prospect Austin Hays homered and drove in three runs.

Baysox reliever Zach Pop (1-1) earned his first victory in the Orioles organization after being dealt to Baltimore from the Dodgers in the Manny Machado trade. Altoona starter Dario Agrazal fell to 5-6 after allowing 10 runs on 13 hits -- five of them homers -- over just three innings.

Marisa Ingemi is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

