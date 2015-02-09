Rodriguez, Rifaela power Baysox in rout

Behind a combined four home runs and 12 RBIs from Aderlin Rodriguez and Ademar Rifaela, Bowie downed Altoona, 17-6, at Prince George's Stadium in a Labor Day matinee.

It wasn't a bad way for the Double-A Baysox to end their season.

Every member of the Baysox lineup picked up at least one hit in Bowie's season-high 20-hit onslaught.

The barrage began in the first when Bowie scored four runs -- three of them on Rodriguez's 22nd homer of the year, a blast to left field to score Orioles No. 2 prospect Ryan Mountcastle and No. 22 Rylan Bannon.

The 26-year-old replicated the feat in the fourth, mashing another homer to left to bring in Mountcastle and Bannon for a second time. Rodriguez then singled on a soft line drive to right in the sixth, and when the Baysox batted around, he drove in Mountcastle for a third time on his 20th double of the year.

Meanwhile, Rifaela was also getting in on the action. The 23-year-old contributed in the first with a line drive to left before delivering his sixth homer of the year in the third, scoring Anderson Feliz.

Rifaela singled on a soft line drive to center in the fourth and homered again to right in the sixth to send home Rodriguez and Feliz.

Bowie's season-highs in any game had been 15 runs and 19 hits before the outburst against Altoona, which allowed a team-record seven home runs in the season's final game.

Feliz was a triple shy of the cycle and scored three times while Orioles No. 4 prospect Austin Hays homered and drove in three runs.

Baysox reliever Zach Pop (1-1) earned his first victory in the Orioles organization after being dealt to Baltimore from the Dodgers in the Manny Machado trade. Altoona starter Dario Agrazal fell to 5-6 after allowing 10 runs on 13 hits -- five of them homers -- over just three innings.