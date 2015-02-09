Martinez, Storm surge to Cal League Finals

Martinez dealt five scoreless frames in his postseason debut Saturday to pilot Lake Elsinore to an 11-2 win over Rancho Cucamonga and a berth in the California League Championship Series on Saturday at LoanMart Field. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out six as the Storm took the best-of-5 semifinal series in four games.

Adrian Martinez pitched well in the one start he made for Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore to close the regular season. With the lights turned brighter and the stage elevated, he delivered in an even better fashion.

Jeren Kendall tagged Martinez for a two-out single to left field in the bottom of the first, but that was the only hit the young right-hander gave up all night. He issued a four-pitch walk to Dodgers No. 13 prospect Jacob Amaya with two outs in the third, but after a mound visit, got 17th-ranked Devin Mann to fly to center and end the inning.

Luis Campusano singled in a run in the third and but Martinez preserved the narrow margin through the fourth. Things began to tilt in the top of the fifth, when Padres No. 14 prospect Gabriel Arias and Eguy Rosario drew back-to-back two-out walks off right-hander Jose Martinez.

Twelfth-ranked Tirso Ornelas followed with a single to right to drive in Arias and Lee Solomon singled home Rosario on the next pitch. It took just one more pitch for Olivier Basabe to drive a hit off the glove of third baseman and Dodgers No. 16 prospect Miguel Vargas to bring home Ornelas. Padres No. 13 prospect Tucupita Marcano worked a six-pitch at-bat before rocketing a double to left to drive in Solomon and Basabe, ending the five-run two-out rally.

Henry Henry struck out six over two innings of relief around a two-run homer by Kendall. Fellow right-hander Nick Kuzia closed it out with two spotless frames, striking out the side in the ninth.

Marcano finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs, while Basabe went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs. Rosario also logged three hits and scored twice.

The Storm will face Visalia in the best-of-5 Finals.