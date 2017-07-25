Tovalin collects six RBIs in Tri-City debut

Tovalin belted a grand slam and a solo homer as part of a career-high six-RBI game to power Class A Short Season Tri-City to a 9-1 win over Vermont on Monday at Centennial Field. He finished 4-for-4 and scored four times in his New York-Penn League debut.

Three days after hearing he was headed to the New York-Penn League, Adrian Tovalin suited up in his first game with the ValleyCats. With four swings of the bat, the Astros infield prospect made quite the introduction.

"I'm feeling pretty good," he said. "I was happy I was able to have a good day. It was my first day up in this league. Things felt great and I'm good right now. ... Tonight was pretty special."

After Houston selected him in the 16th round of last month's Draft, Tovalin was assigned to Rookie-level Greeneville, where he amassed a .262/.342/.462 slash line with four homers and 11 RBIs in 18 games. After earning a promotion to Tri-City on Friday, the 21-year-old was eager for some new competition.

"I've been here for three or four days. I was nervous at the beginning," Tovalin said. "At the beginning of the game, there were little nerves, but I told myself it was baseball. It's the same game I've been playing for years. It was just a matter of seeing the ball and hitting the ball."

Stepping up in the second inning against Argenis Blanco, the Azusa Pacific University product took the first four pitches before ripping the fifth offering to left-center field for a solo homer.

"I knew his fastball was going to sink a little bit," Tovalin said. "I also knew he could throw me that slider, but 3-1 count and it was my first at-bat, I saw a good fastball to hit. I was able to hit it out."

Two innings later, Abraham Toro-Hernandez led off with a double before Michael Papierski walked and Connor MacDonald singled to load the bases for Tovalin. The San Diego, California native fell behind in the count 0-2 before mashing the third pitch over the fence in left-center for his first career grand slam.

"I was trying to get the ball in the air, I was trying to get something elevated," Tovalin said. "I got the slider up in the zone. All I wanted to do was put the ball in the air and hopefully get a sac fly and get us a run. I was kind of stoked. I'm pretty happy about it. But I knew I had to keep grinding."

He collected leadoff singles in the seventh and eighth. With another bases-loaded chance in the ninth, the 6-foot-2, 222-pound third baseman was plunked on a 2-0 pitch from Wandisson Charles to bring in another run. Tovalin was just happy not to have a bruise after taking a hard fastball off the arm.

"That guy was throwing 98 [mph], so I'll take it," he said. "It's baseball and I'm happy I was able to make contact today. Definitely you want to swing and get some RBIs, but whatever helps the team win. Luckily, I was wearing that EvoShield, the elbow guard. It didn't hurt that much."

Since Tovalin just arrived in Tri-City, he's trying not to think too much about what's beyond that.

"To be honest, I'm just going to keep competing and just playing baseball," he said. "Just keep learning as well and just try to get better every day and be more consistent. Things will play out for themselves."

In his first appearance with the ValleyCats, Brandon Bielak (1-0) surrendered two hits while fanning six in three innings of relief.