Akron's Bradley falls single shy of cycle

Almost a week after homering on three consecutive pitches , Cleveland's No. 3 prospect finished a single shy of the cycle in Double-A Akron's 8-6 win over Bowie in front of a record 8,391 fans at Canal Park.

In what is fast becoming an annual tradition, Bobby Bradley is heating up with the weather after getting his feet wet at a new level.

"He's been really swinging the bat well here of late," RubberDucks manager Mark Budzinski said. "It's 100 percent attributable to his daily routine and the time he spends with our hitting coaches, Johnny Narron and Omir Santos, and working on staying to the middle of the field. He's on time, ready to hit and taking some good passes."

Bradley opened the scoring in the first inning, smacking his 13th double of the season to left field to drive in Joe Sever and top Cleveland prospect Francisco Mejia before scoring on ninth-ranked Yu-Cheng Chang's homer to left. Chang's shot that pulled him into a tie for third in the Eastern League with Portland's Rafael Devers and Reading's Scott Kingery.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound slugger legged out a triple to right to lead off the third and scored on a wild pitch by Baysox starter Matthew Grimes. In the fourth, Bradley teed off on a three-run homer to center on an 0-2 count against reliever Jefri Hernandez, giving the RubberDucks an 8-0 lead and leaving him a single shy of the cycle after four frames.

"Obviously, the at-bat's never over until they make an out, and he continues to get good ABs and take good swings," Budzinski said. "Bowie swings the bat well, so I never feel comfortable with any lead against them. They'll battle back, and we needed every run we got."

Bradley got his shot at the cycle to start the seventh against southpaw reliever Tim Berry. After getting ahead in the count, 2-1, Bradley ripped Berry's fourth pitch up the middle, but Bowie shortstop Erick Salcedo had him played perfectly on the shift to retire Bradley for the first and final time of the game.

"I thought [his cycle chances] were pretty good," Budzinski said. "He hit a bullet, a one-hopper to the shortstop that he made a nice play on. A little more left or right for him [does it]."

It didn't mark the first time Bradley has gotten things going in June, as the career .265/.361/.513 hitter through three-plus Minor League seasons sports a .298/.373/.565 line during the calendar's sixth month with 19 home runs and 64 RBIs in 75 games. Bradley has at least one hit in six of his last seven games and is 6-for-12 so far in July. Budzinski believes it has little to do with Mother Nature.

"Jumping levels every year is not easy and you have to make adjustments," the manager said. "[Bradley] continues to do that at every level he goes to."

He wasn't the only RubberDuck to deliver a big day at the plate. Third baseman Joe Sever amassed his first four-hit game of the season, with two doubles and two runs scored. Chang's lone hit was his first-inning homer, but he made a big impact at shortstop for Akron.

"Sever's doing a nice job too, staying to the middle of the field with two doubles to left-center," Budzinski said. "He's swinging the bat well and is another guy who brings it day in and day out with his routine. Yu-Cheng had a fantastic night defensively, there was one in the hole I thought he had no chance to get the guy out. It's good to see his hard work paying off also."

Thomas Pannone (4-1) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts over five innings to pick up his third win in his last five starts. After tossing 27 2/3 scoreless inning for Class A Advanced Lynchburg to earn a promotion, Pannone sports a 2.15 ERA and a 54-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 10 starts for the RubberDucks.