Krieger extends streak with big night

Krieger collected four hits and matched a season high with four RBIs to lead Double-A Akron to a 7-4 victory over Bowie at Canal Park on Thursday. With three singles and a triple, the 24-year-old extended the league's longest hitting streak of the season to 24 games.

Looking around the Eastern League, you'd be hard-pressed to find a hotter hitter in July than Tyler Krieger. Coming into the month's final day with the circuit's longest hitting streak, the No. 29 Indians prospect outdid himself.

The 2015 fourth-round pick came into the month hitting just .229, but on the strength of 11 multi-hit games, he's raised his average to .272. During the run, Krieger has hit .390 with nine extra-base hits and 18 RBIs.

He flew to right field in the first inning, the only time he was retired in the game, then put the RubberDucks on the board in the third. Swinging at the first offering from Baysox starter Luis Ysla, Krieger poked one through the middle to drive in Logan Ice.

The Clemson product added a single to right off the southpaw in the fifth before ripping another base knock to right two innings later against right-hander Tanner Chleborad.

With the bases full in the eighth, Krieger battled with righty Christian Binford until the count reached 2-2. On the sixth pitch of the at-bat, the California native cracked a hit into center to clear the bases with his second three-bagger of the season.

Krieger's streak is the only one on the circuit this year that has lasted at least 20 games. Current Mets infielder Jeff McNeil racked up a 17-game run from April 30-May 18.

Top Indians prospect Triston McKenzie (6-2) matched his longest Double-A outing with seven innings, allowing one run on five hits and a walk. He struck out five.