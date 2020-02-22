It didn't take long for Alec Bohm to make a mark in 2020.

MLB.com's No. 34 overall prospect collected two hits and drove in a run in three at-bats in the Grapefruit League opener for the Philadelphia Phillies, who battled to an 8-8 tie with Detroit on Saturday at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida.

Replacing third baseman Logan Forsythe in the sixth inning, Bohm lined out to center field in his first plate appearance but responded in the eighth with a line drive single off right-hander Beau Burrows that drove in Luke Williams . He wasn't done. Leading off the top of the ninth, the top Phillies prospect laced the first pitch from right-hander Bryan Garcia to right for another hit.

The 23-year-old climbed three levels in 2019, his first full Minor League season, ending it with Double-A Reading. He batted .305/.378/.518 with 21 homers, 30 doubles, four triples, 80 RBIs and 76 runs scored.

Phillies No. 8 prospect Mickey Moniak ripped an RBI double in the eighth, while fourth-ranked Adonis Medina retired two of the three batters he faced out of the bullpen.

Brock Deatherage delivered an RBI single in the Tigers' three-run eighth. Box score

Dodgers 10, Giants 4

Top Giants prospect Joey Bart smacked an opposite-field solo homer on his first swing of the spring, but San Francisco fell to its division rival. Eighth-ranked Mauricio Dubón also hit a solo homer in his first Cactus League at-bat and added an RBI single. Giants pitching didn't fare as well, however. No. 16 prospect Melvin Adon surrendered three hits -- two of them homers -- and walked a batter but induced a double play to end his lone inning. The Dodgers received a scoreless inning from starter and No. 6 prospect Tony Gonsolin , while 10th-ranked Dennis Santana and No. 28 Marshall Kasowski each recorded a strikeout in their one-inning outings. No. 24 prospect Cristian Santana singled and scored after entering as a defensive replacement. Box score

Cubs 12, Athletics 2

Third-ranked Oakland prospect A.J. Puk got the start in the Cactus League opener and pitched a hitless inning. MLB.com's No. 60 overall prospect struck out leadoff hitter Kris Bryant , retired Anthony Rizzo on a grounder to second base, walked Javier Baez and ended the frame by getting Jason Heyward to fly to left field. A's No. 4 prospect Jorge Mateo and 21st-ranked Jonah Heim both singled. Box score

Marlins 5, Mets 3

The future of Miami was on display in Port St. Lucie as 2019 first-round pick and No. 39 overall prospect JJ Bleday picked up a hit in his Grapefruit League debut and 54th-ranked Jazz Chisholm went 2-for-2, stole a base and scored a run in the opener for both teams. Bleday, Miami's No. 2 prospect, sent the first pitch he saw from southpaw Chasen Shreve to right field in the second inning, moving Sean Rodríguez to third. In his only other at-bat, the Vanderbilt product grounded into a double play. The Marlins' fourth-ranked prospect, Chisholm entered in the fifth and singled off lefty Daniel Zamora . In the eighth, the 22-year-old shortstop singled again, this time to right field. After stealing third base, he came home on a knock by Lewin Diaz . Box score

Twins 2, Pirates 1

No. 39 overall prospect Mitch Keller got the start in Pittsburgh's Grapefruit League opener and worked around two hits in two scoreless innings. The right-hander gave up a one-out single in the first to Willans Astudillo and a leadoff double to Lamonte Wade Jr. in the second but helped himself by fielding a comebacker off the bat of top Twins prospect Royce Lewis and throwing Wade out at third base. Lewis was caught stealing third and Keller stranded a runner at second base by retiring Gilbert Celestino on a comebacker. Pirates No. 2 prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes came off the bench and reached in both plate appearances. He doubled to right field in the seventh, then walked in the ninth. Third-ranked Oneil Cruz struck out in his first spring at-bat but lined a one-out single to center in the ninth. A day after reaching base three times and scoring three runs against the University of Minnesota, Lewis went 0-for-2 for the Twins. Trevor Larnach , Minnesota's No. 4 prospect, was 0-for-3 in the cleanup spot. Box score

Braves 5, Orioles 0

No. 70 overall prospect Shea Langeliers impressed offensively and defensively in Atlanta's spring opener. The ninth overall pick in last year's Draft singled up in the middle in his first plate appearance in the sixth inning, then threw out Cedric Mullins trying to steal second in the eighth. Langeliers bounced into a foreceout in the bottom of the inning. Tucker Davidson was perfect in two innings out of the Braves bullpen. The 23-year-old southpaw, who ended the 2019 season as Atlanta's No. 13 prospect, capped his outing by striking out Ramón Urías . Top Braves prospect Cristian Pache and second-ranked Drew Waters , both struck out and walked, with Waters scoring a run on Peter O'Brien 's sacrifice fly in the fifth. O's No. 4 prospect Ryan Mountcastle , the reigning International League MVP, singled in three at-bats. Box score

Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1

Jays No. 20 prospect Anthony Alford proved he's got some speed in the tank. The 25-year-old outfielder led off the seventh inning with a base hit to center against veteran southpaw Luis Avilán , swiped both second and third, then scored while Forrest Wall was stuck in a rundown between first and second. Alford has a pair of three-steal performances in his eight-year Minors career. The first came in his third professional game on June 20, 2012 in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League and the last was on May 7, 2015 with Class A Lansing. Twelfth-ranked prospect Alejandro Kirk singled and scored on Andy Burns ' sixth-inning double, while No. 23 Yennsy Diaz recorded a strikeout in a perfect eighth inning for Toronto. Box score

Red Sox 4, Rays 3

Red Sox No. 4 prospect Bryan Mata worked around a hit and a walk to secure a scoreless second inning. Mike Shawaryn , Boston's 24th-ranked prospect, yielded a hit and notched a punchout in a scoreless sixth. Rays No. 12 prospect Randy Arozarena , who came over in the trade that sent southpaw Matthew Liberatore to St. Louis, ripped a ninth-inning double to left in his first at-bat with his new club. Seventh-ranked Ronaldo Hernandez plated Arozarena with a base hit to left and scored on a knock by Ryan LaMarre . Rays No. 23 prospect Peter Fairbanks yielded two hits and a walk but struck out a pair to work a scoreless third and 16th-ranked Joe Ryan , who pitched to a 1.96 ERA with 183 strikeouts last season, allowed a run on two hits and two walks in the fifth take the loss for Tampa Bay. Box score