Bohm leaves yard twice for Fightins

The top Phillies prospect came through with the first multi-homer game of his career, providing half of Double-A Reading's offensive output in a 9-4 loss to New Hampshire at FirstEnergy Stadium. Bohm has multiple hits in three of his last five games, striking out only three times over that span

Plate discipline and power are what made Alec Bohm attractive to the Phillies leading up to last year's Draft, and the No. 3 overall pick showed why on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old rocketed an opposite-field dinger to right off starter Joey Murray in the fourth inning, then took right-hander Justin Dillon deep to center in the seventh. Bohm, MLB.com's No. 37 overall prospect, grounded out to shortstop in his other two at-bats.

"I had a good plan," Bohm told the Reading broadcast after the game. "I prepared well today, knowing what we were going to see from both of their guys because they piggybacked two starters. I just kind of locked in on what I wanted to get and they threw it and I didn't miss it."

The power surge capped a strong first month in the Eastern League for Philadelphia's 2018 first-round pick. Bohm, who began the season with Class A Lakewood and spent 40 games with Class A Advanced Clearwater, debuted with the Fightins on June 21. He hit his first homer two days later. His two big flies on Saturday brought his Double-A count to seven and his season total to 14. He's hitting .286 with a .937 OPS in 91 at-bats for Reading.

Luke Williams and Josh Stephen also launched solo shots for the Fightins, but Reading couldn't muster much more against New Hampshire, tallying two hits beyond the four homers.

The Fisher Cats scored runs against all four Fightins pitchers. Blue Jays No. 5 prospect Kevin Smith ripped his 13th homer in the eighth, a two-run shot off right-hander Grant Dyer, while 26th-ranked Riley Adams was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Murray surrendered only two hits, including Bohm's first homer. Dillon (2-2) picked up the win after giving up three runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts over five frames.

No. 21 Phillies prospect David Parkinson (6-7) allowing two runs on a lone hit over five innings. The southpaw struck out seven but walked four.