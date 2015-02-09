Fagalde posts eight zeros in Double-A debut

The right-handed St. Louis prospect made the longest start of his career, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out four over eight innings in Springfield's 3-0 win over Midland at Security Bank Ballpark on Monday.

Alex Fagalde made quite the impression in his first Double-A start. A long-lasting one at that.

Fagalde allowed just one runner to reach over his first four innings. Athletics No. 13 prospect Luis Barrera singled to left field to open the fourth before being caught stealing and No. 20 Tyler Ramirez walked two batters later. His only other bump in the road came in the seventh, when No. 30 Dairon Blanco singled to left with two outs.

The 25-year-old's premiered with Springfield after going 6-3 with a 1.99 ERA with Class A Advanced Palm Beach to open the season. Over 13 starts, Fagalde held opponents to a .188 batting average.

In 2018, he logged a 6-3 record and a 1.63 ERA in 13 outings (12 starts) for Class A Peoria to open the season. After his promotion to the Florida State League for seven showings, he finished with a 4-2 record and a 3.20 ERA.

Zach Kirtley, Chase Pinder and Alberto Triunfel drove in a run apiece in the seventh to provide the offense for the Cardinals.