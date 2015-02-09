Kirilloff going the extra mile for Kernels

Minnesota's No. 6 prospect finished a double shy of the cycle and drove in two runs as Class A Cedar Rapids defeated Quad Cities, 6-5, on Tuesday night at Perfect Game Field. Kirilloff extended his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games and he's collected at least one extra-base hit in 13 straight contests.

There aren't many players who could miss an entire season and return without missing a beat. Alex Kirilloff appears to be one of the few who can.

Hall of Famers Paul Waner (1927) and Chipper Jones (2012) share the Major League record of 14 consecutive games with an extra-base hit.

Kirilloff wasted little time extending both streaks, launching a two-run homer to left field in the bottom of the first inning. The 20-year-old singled to center and scored on a groundout by Jean Carlos Arias in the third and was retired for the only time on a diving catch by left fielder Corey Julks to end the fourth. He got back into the hit column with a triple to left in the seventh and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ben Rodriguez.

The three-hit night marked Kirilloff's seventh multi-hit effort over the course of his hitting streak, during which he's batted .386 with 14 extra-base hits, 12 RBIs and 12 runs scored. The Pittsburgh native has raised his average 59 points since the run began on April 29.

Kirilloff is hitting .317/.356/.618 in 30 games with the Kernels. His hot start is a welcome development for the Twins, whose first-round pick in the 2016 Draft underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow on March 8, 2017. The procedure cost Kirilloff all of last year after he debuted with a .306/.341/.454 slash line with 17 extra-base hits and 33 RBIs in 55 games with Rookie-level Elizabethton in 2016. That performance earned him Appalachian League MVP honors.

Twins' 28th-ranked prospect Jose Miranda homered and Rodriguez chipped in two hits for the Kernels.

Miguelangel Sierra homered and doubled while Jonathan Lacroix went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Quad Cities.