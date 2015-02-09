Perez reaches new heights for Lookouts

The Minnesota infield prospect doubled while recording the first five-hit game of his career as Double-A Chattanooga downed Birmingham, 6-2, at AT&T Field. Perez, who never had more than three hits in a game, raised his Southern League average to .283.

Throughout his first 286 professional games, Alex Perez had put together 11 three-hit performances. On Wednesday night, he took it two steps further.

He began the contest with a leadoff ground-rule double to right-center field and scored the game's first run after Birmingham starter Jimmy Lambert uncorked a wild pitch with the bases loaded. He got one more chance against the 29th-ranked White Sox prospect and pulled a single on the ground through the right side.

The 23rd-round selection out of Virginia Tech in the 2015 Draft lined a hit to left in the fourth, beat out an infield single in the sixth and bounced another one to right in his final at-bat in the eighth. The 25-year-old has collected 10 hits through his first 19 trips to the plate in July.

Perez began the season with Class A Advanced Fort Myers and batted .208/.236/.463 in his third turn in the Florida State League. He returned to the Lookouts on May 2 and played exclusively at second base -- except one inning on the hill -- before slotting in at shortstop Wednesday. The move marked the third consecutive year in which the Miami native climbed a level midseason

He played in 40 games after making his Double-A debut at the end of last season, when he hit .272/.395/.312 with five doubles and 21 runs scored. Still in search of his first homer, Perez has been effective with runners in scoring position this season, going 19-for-44 (.432) with 22 RBIs in that situation.

Twins No. 7 prospect Brent Rooker doubled and scored a run while Jaylin Davis also collected a pair of hits, including a solo shot to center in a four-run first for Chattanooga.

Lambert (1-1) surrendered six runs on eight hits and a walk with a pair of strikeouts over three innings. It was the second Double-A outing for the 23-year-old, who went 5-7 with a 3.95 ERA in 13 appearances for Class A Advanced Winston-Salem before his promotion on June 27.