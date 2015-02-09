Feliz's career night paces Baysox attack

The Orioles' switch-hitter drove in a career-high seven runs on a four-hit night with a homer, three doubles and four runs scored as Bowie pounded Reading, 17-2, at FirstEnergy Stadium. Ryan McKenna, Baltimore's No. 13 prospect , also had a big game at the plate with four hits -- including two doubles -- three runs scored and two RBIs.

Anderson Feliz had accumulated seven RBIs in his last 10 games for the Double-A Baysox. He matched that total on Thursday night alone.

Feliz started off with a double to left field that drove in McKenna off 18th-ranked Phillies prospect David Parkinson in the first inning. Following a strikeout in the second, the 27-year-old struck another double off the southpaw in the fourth, this time to left to plate two runs.

After fanning on three pitches from lefty Aaron Brown in the fifth, Feliz smacked a three-run homer over the wall in left-center field against right-hander Grant Dyer in the seventh to give the Baysox a 13-2 lead. The Dominican Republic native finished up with an RBI double to right off lefty Jonathan Hennigan in the ninth.

Feliz's night marked a season high in RBIs in a single game for a Bowie batter. His previous career high came on Aug. 8, 2018, driving in six against New Hampshire.

"I think the biggest thing for him is he was getting pitches to hit and he didn't miss them," Baysox manager Buck Britton said. "That's what he's been doing."

Feliz raised his average to .304 with three long balls, 13 doubles, 30 RBIs and 19 runs scored on the circuit. He spent 42 games with Triple-A Norfolk this season and that experience helped make Feliz a better player, according to Britton.

"Any time you can go up to another level and spend some time there, it's a step up," he said. "There were things he took away from there."

McKenna hit doubles in the first and second. A strikeout in the fourth and walk in the fifth were followed by back-to-back singles.

The 2015 fourth-round pick has a .234 average with nine dingers, six triples, 26 doubles, 54 RBIs, 25 stolen bases and 78 runs in 131 games with Bowie this season.

"Just another guy who was staying in the strike zone, got some pitches to hit and was able to put the barrel on them," Britton said. "We are just looking for the consistency from McKenna. It was good to see him kind of get on a roll, and hopefully, he can continue that this last week and into the playoffs."

The Bowie coaches have worked with the 22-year-old on his approach at the plate, helping him see his strengths and weaknesses in the box.

"Understanding what pitches he can handle, so when he gets to those counts, he's not just swinging at something they throw up there," Britton said. "That he has an idea of what he can drive and starts looking for it."

Ninth-ranked Michael Baumann (6-2) allowed two earned runs on four hits while fanning eight over 5 2/3 frames to earn his fourth straight victory.

The news wasn't all bad for Reading. With Parkinson's five strikeouts, one by Brown and four from Hennigan, the Fightin Phils' pitching staff set the Eastern League record for strikeouts in a season in the contest with 1,239, surpassing the 2016 Trenton Thunder squad in the process.