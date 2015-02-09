Tejeda continues tear for Wood Ducks

One came Wednesday as Texas' 11th-ranked prospect went 4-for-5 with a homer, four runs scored and three RBIs in Class A Advanced Down East's 10-9 setback to Carolina at Five County Stadium.

Gameday box score

Tejeda singled to center field to score top Rangers prospect Leody Taveras in the first inning, then plated LeDarious Clark with a single to center in the third. The 20-year-old belted a solo homer to right-center on a 1-0 count in the fourth and drove a first-pitch single to center in the eighth to round out his second four-hit night of the season.

The 20-year-old is focusing on driving the ball to the center fo the field and accomplished that to perfection with all four hits to the middle of the ballpark.

"I was having some issues squaring the ball," Tejeda said.

The native of the Dominican Republic is hitting .260 with a .779 OPS in 118 games. Tejeda has earned Carolina League Player of the Week honors twice, most recently for the period from Aug. 13-19, when he batted .375/.444/.708 with a pair of homers.

After hitting eight long balls in just 23 games in his United States debut for Class A Short Season Spokane, he scuffled at times with Class A Hickory, batting .247 with a .721 OPS and just eight homers in 115 games. Anderson's confidence is back in 2018. He's more than doubled his home-run totals from last year, which he said has to do with an improved mentality.

MiLB include

"Since the beginning of the season, I've been working on having a better mentality than last year," Tejeda explained. "Obviously last year was my first year in full season, so I had my ups and downs and then I was focused on having a certain mentality, better feeling, and that's what I've been working on."

The shortstop added he hopes he's improved enough to earn a promotion to Double-A Frisco next season.

Clark homered, drove in two runs and scored three times, while Taveras doubled and crossed the plate twice for the Wood Ducks, who totaled 13 hits.

Demi Orimoloye clubbed a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth and Dillon Thomas went 3-for-5 with an RBI for Carolina.