Vaughn, Madrigal head to White Sox camp

The White Sox announced their No. 3 prospect and No. 4 prospect Nick Madrigal as non-roster invites to Major League Spring Training on Tuesday, along with 25 other hopefuls.

Last February, Andrew Vaughn was gearing up for Pac-12 action with Cal. This year, he's getting his first shot at big league camp.

After being selected third overall in the 2019 Draft, Vaughn reached Class A Advanced Winston-Salem. Including stops in Rookie ball and Class A Kannapolis, MLB.com's No. 21 overall prospect hit .278/.384/.449 with six homers and 36 RBIs in 55 games. Known to hit for both power and average, Vaughn was recently named the top-ranked first base prospect in MLB Pipeline's 2020 list.

Madrigal was named the No. 2 second base prospect in those rankings. The No. 40 overall prospect showcases a well-above-average hit tool and tends to shy away from the three true outcomes. In 2019, Madrigal hit .311/.377/.414 with four long balls, 44 walks and 16 strikeouts in 120 games with Winston-Salem, Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte.

The 2018 fourth-overall Draft pick also features plus speed, swiping 35 bases in 48 attempts across the three levels.

Other ranked non-roster invitees include right-handers Jonathan Stiever (No. 6), Tyler Johnson (No. 18) and Codi Heuer (No. 23); outfielder Luis Gonzalez (No. 11) and first baseman Gavin Sheets (No. 12).